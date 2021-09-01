Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Cat owners in Rigby can now get reduced-price spay and neuter services until the end of the month.
The Snake River Animal Shelter announced in a Wednesday news release that it received a grant to provide spay and neuter vouchers. The vouchers are good for $70 off a spay or $40 off a neuter at Mountain River Veterinary Hospital or South Fork Animal Clinic.
The grant was awarded by the state’s Pet Lovers Fund and support from Mountain River Veterinary Hospital, South Fork Animal Clinic, and Obie's Spay and Neuter Fund. Rigby residents can obtain a voucher from Snake River Animal Shelter. The vouchers are intended for cat owners who are tight on money due to COVID-19 or other circumstances, the release said.
"This grant and community support couldn't have come at a better time," said Stephen Buzzell, executive director of Snake River Animal Shelter, in the release. "We are aware of many shelters throughout the region, including our own, that are struggling to support the hundreds of unwanted cats being brought to shelters across eastern Idaho. We hope these vouchers will help reduce the high population of homeless or unwanted cats in Idaho, and we additionally hope this will be a relief for families currently tight on funds."
Cat overpopulation has become a consistent battle for eastern Idaho animal shelters. The Rexburg Animal Shelter previously has asked asked residents to temporarily stop dropping off cats, and the Humane Society of the Upper Valley also obtained grants to offer reduced spay and neuter services in July.
Residents can start picking up vouchers on Thursday during animal shelter business hours. Vouchers will only be given to people who provide proof of residency in Rigby, the release said.
Vouchers are limited to three per household and must be picked up in person. The spay or neuter appointment must be completed by Sept. 30 and vouchers are first come, first serve.