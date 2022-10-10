310998791_420637420243568_4592763162912885258_n.jpg

Yvette Blake has published two books and has more than 11,000 supporters.

 Courtesy of Yvette Blake

Idaho Falls author Yvette Blake has a new book coming out Tuesday. The book, “Cassie’s Miracle,” has been in the works since 2018 and has been highly anticipated by her 11,000 Facebook supporters.

The book is a historical romance taking place in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and set in the late 1800s.

