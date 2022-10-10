Idaho Falls author Yvette Blake has a new book coming out Tuesday. The book, “Cassie’s Miracle,” has been in the works since 2018 and has been highly anticipated by her 11,000 Facebook supporters.
The book is a historical romance taking place in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and set in the late 1800s.
“It’s in a booming railroad town which gives a really unique and wild feeling,” Blake said.
Blake has loved writing since she was a little girl and has stories dating back to about 9 years old when she received her first typewriter for Christmas. Though her love of writing has stuck with her, Blake’s regular job is as a nurse at a local hospital. Blake also wrote “Cassie’s Big Move,” a shorter prequel to “Cassie’s Miracle.”
“Cassie’s Miracle” will be for sale online through Amazon, Kindle and Apple, beginning midnight Oct. 10 and should be on bookstore shelves Tuesday.
Barnes and Noble, 2300 East 17th St. Suite 1101, will host Blake for her book signing and launch party 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15.
The launch party will include giveaways of free bookmarks and commemorative stamps for the first 100 people to arrive as well as a book drawing for three free hardback books
“Having this support has meant so much,” Blake said. “I have had a lot of beta readers that have read the book and have loved it. Those readers are the ones who encouraged me to even get the book published. If it wasn’t for them, I never would have done it.”
