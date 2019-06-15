One day in early June, the nine new members of the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team came to the Snake River to learn the ropes, starting the morning in a gentle stretch of water south of the Broadway Bridge and moving to a rougher section closer to the falls after lunch.
A week later, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Aquatic Rescue Team joined deputies and divers from a few other local departments at the Blacktail boat launch at Ririe Reservoir, where they practiced using the sonar on their boats to locate objects that had been placed in the water — a manikin, a bicycle. They need to be ready to move quickly in case of a real emergency where they need to get to someone, said Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Smith.
“Time is of the essence when you have that,” he said.
Summer is here, which means more people swimming and boating. And that means calls for first responders who need to rescue people who get into trouble.
“We live in an area that’s big on recreation,” Smith said.
Idaho Falls firefighters have had to rescue four people already this year, said Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. There were 17 water rescues total in 2018.
The new Idaho Falls recruits will be ready to start on June 21. Some could have to work the next day, Hammon said.
“They’ll go right on shift as soon as they graduate,” she said.
The divers work out of Fire Station 1, which is downtown and close to the river.
“If we need to respond, it’s within minutes,” Hammon said.
Bonneville County sheriff’s divers trained for three days last week alongside Bingham and Jefferson County deputies and Snake River Search. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Rix said the sonar makes it much easier to search, since they can identify areas where there are objects in the water and focus on them. This is important, since there are limits to how long a person can dive and avoid nitrogen buildup.
“The sonar gives us a tool where we can (identify) several points of interest and then send divers to those specific points,” Rix said.
Calls for water rescues come in for a wide variety of reasons. Occasionally they even get calls in the winter when people fall through the ice or get too close to the river. Sometimes, it’s teenagers jumping off of bridges, or boaters who get too close to the falls. Hammon said people should remember to wear life vests when on the water, boat with other people and be aware of the river.
“There’s a lot of currents on this stretch of the Snake River,” she said.
As the sheriffs’ boats with their sonar systems gently bobbed, tied to the dock in front of him, Smith said people should pay attention to the weather while boating or swimming.
“If the weather’s starting to get bad, get off the water,” he said. “And always be with somebody, make it a team effort.”
Smith said the sheriff’s office also encourages people to wear life vests and to not drink while operating a boat.
“We push water safety with the public and ... (encourage) the use of life vests,” he said. “Anytime you can, be safe on the water. We’d prefer not to use this system.”