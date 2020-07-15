Idaho Falls-based MarCom, LLC has received the 2019 Small Business of the Year Award from the Department of Energy.
"We're thrilled and we're stunned by this announcement," company founder Marcella Medor said. "I can't quite wrap my head around that they nominated us for this award and that they entrust us with their business.
The company was honored for its work in assisting the Idaho National Laboratory with the lab’s Remote-Handled Low-Level Waste Disposal Facility. This facility was part of a project to help safely dispose of low-level radioactive waste. MarCom’s role in this project was to deliver “technical and software development support,” according to an INL report.
INL officials said MarCom was instrumental in getting the facility completed six months ahead of schedule and for $4.7 million under the initial budget.
Medor gave much of the credit for that accomplishment to programs developed by program manager Michael Hall and administrative manager Jim Jackson
Headquartered in Idaho Falls, the company also has offices in Butte, Montana and Fort Collins, Colorado. The company was founded by Medor in 2003. Medor is a member of the Abenaki Tribe, and she has often spoken of her pride in having a successful small business that is both Native American- and woman-owned.
The company “provides management, administrative, engineering, nuclear-operations, and health-and-safety services to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) sites around the United States,” according to MarCom’s website. Ninety percent of their business comes from the DOE. Sites the DOE has employed them on include Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in New York, the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Kentucky, and Idaho National Laboratory, with heavy involvement in the Idaho Cleanup Project.
“MarCom definitely deserves this award,” said Stacey Francis, INL’s Small Business Program manager and one of the people to nominate MarCom, in a press release. “They have always been able to provide unique services to the lab, with their critical staff augmentation support and strong quality assurance background.”
In 2018, the company doubled from 50 employees to 100 employees. Earlier this year, it moved out of its former downtown location to a larger office on Woodruff. Medor says the company has no plans of slowing down. Besides than bragging rights, the founder is hoping this award will open even more doors for MarCom.
"We have very aggressive goals that we're laying the infrastructure for now," Medor said.