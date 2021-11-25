Many retail business stores are looking to bounce back from the pandemic with the expected surge of shoppers this weekend and throughout the holidays.
Driving home the economic importance of the holiday shopping season, local business owners have one message for shoppers this Black Friday weekend — shop locally.
Spending with locally owned businesses has a significant impact on the Bonneville County economy. For every $100 spent in locally owned small businesses, $68 stays in the community, according to fundera.com, a resource that helps connect small businesses with lenders. That same $100 spent with national chains’ local stores keeps $43 in the community. Shopping locally helps community businesses open and area residents employed.
“I’m just hoping the community shows their support for local businesses rather than the big box businesses,” said Maria Price, owner of Idaho Bling-Bling, a crystal, gems and jewelry kiosk located in the Grand Teton Mall.
In recent years many people have abandoned their post-Thanksgiving hunts at retail stores and shopping malls as they can now do all their holiday shopping online. However, Price said many large online retailers don’t need the extra business help.
“During the pandemic, we were forced to close and people started buying more online from all the big businesses,” Price said. “The ma and pa businesses need a break. They can’t afford higher pay and competitive wages because we’re just barely getting out of being closed and starting to recover from revenue that we lost.”
Other new business owners aren’t sure what to expect this weekend including Kristi White, owner of Kristi’s Keepsakes located on 2155 E. 17th St. in Idaho Falls. White, who opened her business in May, said she’s unable to offer deep Black Friday discounts because she’s still trying to get her store going but she will be offering a 10% discount on most items in her store.
“Hopefully I’m really busy on Black Friday, but a lot of people usually go to big businesses like Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s so I don’t know what to expect,” White said.
White works with other small businesses or individuals in Idaho Falls and sells their products, along with items that she and her husband make, she said. The store sells keepsakes people can use daily or have displayed in their homes including candles, bath products, fidget spinners, jewelry and décor, among other items.
Other local businesses saw success during the pandemic because of the products they sold. Steve Brady, owner of Brady’s on 1445 E. Lincoln Road, said 2020 was one of the best years for his business.
With so many people spending more time from home because the pandemic, they sought items that Brady’s sells including spas, hot tubs and fitness equipment. Brady said he expects this year to be another good one for revenue, but not as good as 2020.
“Last year was phenomenal,” he said.
Brady is confident his store will attract shoppers this weekend but he said he is concerned with supply chain issues that have been felt by many businesses this year.
“The biggest problem is getting products. Increased shipping prices have also made things tight,” Brady said.
Black Friday has lost some of the mass influx of shoppers as people move more toward online shopping and spread their shopping over multiple days, Brady said. Although he noted he does have a good stock of products available for the expected increase of sales.
Brady also said he hopes people choose to spend their money at local businesses for the holidays.
“Come early, shop often,” he said.