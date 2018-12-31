A two-day CenturyLink internet outage had widespread impact, as customers across the country, from Washington state to Massachusetts, were unable to use phones or access the internet.
In Idaho, state agencies, such as the Department of Correction and Department of Labor, and businesses, such as Bingham Memorial Hospital and Idaho Central Credit Union, experienced communication problems as a result of the outage.
In other states, such as Massachusetts and Montana, emergency call systems were affected, NPR reported. The 911 system outages prompted an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission.
CenturyLink tweeted Saturday that all services for businesses, residents and emergency call systems were restored.
For businesses in Idaho Falls — a hotel, a pizza shop, a bank and others — it was an inconvenience but not quite a disaster. People still could still get a hotel room, they could withdraw money and they could order pizza.
For Idaho Central Credit Union, connectivity to some branches, ATMs and phones were impacted by the outage.
The problems lasted for 22 hours, according to ICCU’s director of public relations Laura Smith.
“Members were unable to contact us over the phone and many of our branches had limited functionality,” Smith said in an email. “Members were able to use online banking, and contact us via chat.”
Smith said that, for critical services, ICCU partners with other internet providers to create redundancies, or systems in place to take over data transfer when one facilitator fails.
“All telecom providers occasionally have issues,” she said. “For this reason we have built as much redundancy in our systems as possible.”
ICCU communicated with its CenturyLink representative throughout the outage, Smith said.
At the Idaho Falls Residence Inn by Marriott, during a 25-hour outage, hotel guests weren’t able to use Wi-Fi, but hotel employees still were able to do check-ins and charge credit cards manually.
“The phones still worked but they were choppy,” said Residence Inn Assistant Manager Courtney Hutson. “We didn’t have any internet but our system still did work for most of the day. We could still check people in and we could run their cards.”
Hutson said the lack of Wi-Fi was an inconvenience for guests but they were understanding. One guest was in town to look at homes, so she needed to be online. Instead, employees at the front desk drew her an old-fashioned map and she toured the city.
Hutson’s son would’ve been less understanding than the hotel guests if the internet had gone out in her home. Luckily, she subscribes to CableOne, which did not experience an outage last week.
“My 16-year-old son would’ve died if he couldn’t play Fortnite,” she said.
Even pizza was affected by the outage.
John Rutledge, manager at Lucy’s New York Pizza on Hitt Road, said the pizza shop accepts orders via the internet, as well as over the phone. While the phones weren’t affected by the outage, employees couldn’t receive online orders on in-store computers.
Instead, store managers used their cellphones, capable of 4G and LTE wireless internet, to receive online orders.
Despite the outage, hungry Idaho Falls residents’ got their pizza Friday.
“It was pretty difficult but we were able to manage,” Rutledge said. “We got everybody taken care of.”
The outage might be forcing some business owners to rethink how much they rely on the internet to do business.
Brian Stutzman, general manager at Business Phone Specialists Inc., a local business phone system retailer, said businesses should avoid using internet-hosted phone lines, such as Hosted VoIP or SIP lines, if possible.
“Often these types of products put your voice calls through your router and onto the internet,” Stutzman said. “When the Internet is down not only are your computers offline but your calls maybe also. The cost savings are minimal and the risks of outages are significantly greater than just using regular landlines, as we saw last week.”
FCC chairman Ajit Pai said Friday in a news release that the agency is investigating the outage due to its impact on emergency phone systems.
“When an emergency strikes, it’s critical that Americans are able to use 911 to reach those who can help,” Pai said in the release. “The CenturyLink service outage is therefore completely unacceptable, and its breadth and duration are particularly troubling.”