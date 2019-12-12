The Recovery Churches of America are holding their 24th annual St. Nicholas Toy Drive Outreach.
People can donate through Tuesday morning by dropping off new, unwrapped toys at Red Clover Herbs, 1655 S. Woodruff Ave. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The toy drive is meant to benefit “children who are often left out of Christmas giving because their parents are usually transient, blue-collar workers who make too much for many holiday charities, but don’t have money for toys after paying for food and shelter,” according to a news release from the church, which is an offshoot of an Anglican mission.
“These are the children who fall through the cracks of society every year. That’s our target population at Christmastime,” said the Rev. Trimelda McDaniels, one of the founders of the yearly outreach.
McDaniels said they have collected about 25 toys so far and hope to get 200 before it is over. She said the outreach started with giving toys to the children of one trailer park in Idaho Falls and has grown greatly since then. It helped 163 kids last year.
McDaniels said the church will take whatever toys it can get, but some of the most commonly requested ones are Legos, Barbie dolls and toy trucks.
Red Clover, a natural health and healing business has been a big supporter of the ministry over the past three years and is offering a 10 percent discount to anyone who brings in a toy. The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce also is helping out.
“The discount is our way of saying thank you for supporting what we’re doing,” said Liesl Vosika, one of the store’s co-owners. “We love the entire idea of the outreach. It glorifies God and brings us all together.”
After the toy drive is over, volunteers, including Recovery Churches members, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gables Assisted Living Home residents and others, will help to wrap the presents at the assisted living home in Ammon and organize them for delivery.