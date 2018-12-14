Members of Civil Air Patrol’s Eagle Rock Composite Squadron are proud to partner once more with Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization with the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.
“Civil Air Patrol is a patriotic organization with a rich, 77-year history of serving the needs of our communities nationwide,” said CAP National Commander Maj. Gen. Mark Smith. “There is no finer need within our communities than that of the Wreaths Across America project — remembering and honoring our fallen veterans — at a time of year reserved for giving thanks. CAP is honored and proud to be associated with Wreaths Across America
By placing wreaths on the graves of our fallen military during the holiday season, Wreaths Across America and Civil Air Patrol seek to remember, honor and teach others about the courage and sacrifices of U.S. veterans who have served in the Armed forces. Wreaths Across America culminates this year on Saturday, Dec. 15, with an estimated 90,000-plus volunteers placing 244,700 wreaths on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery and many of Arlington’s memorials, including the Tomb of the Unknowns. Simultaneous ceremonies will be held throughout the day at over 1,400 veterans’ cemeteries or war memorial sites in all 50 states, as well as over 20 foreign locations.
Civil Air Patrol is one of the largest groups fundraising for Wreaths Across America, and its members also lead or participate, often with color and honor guards, in many of the ceremonies at war memorials and cemeteries held nationwide and abroad. Officers and cadets from about 250 CAP squadrons, including the Eagle Rock Composite Squadron, are signed up to organize National Wreaths Across America Day observances on Dec. 15 at national cemeteries and war memorials in their region, state and communities.
The cadets of the Eagle Rock Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will sponsor this event on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM and are happy to support two locations which are: Veterans’ Memorial along the river and Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial at Freeman Park.
Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org for more information about Wreaths Across America and participating locations.