A course providing help for family members who have to care for their sick and elderly relatives will offer more classes at the end of the month.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a national curriculum that has been offered by a company based in Portland, Ore., since 1998. During the six weekly meetings that make up the class, the attending family members learn how to deal with the emotional and practical challenges of providing care to a loved one.
Brittany Garner heard about the Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes while on duty as a nurse at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her father, Merrill Huntsman, had spent the last three years taking care of her mother after she began suffering from early onset Alzheimer’s. When she told her father about the opportunity, he agreed to attend the classes if Garner went with him.
“Committing to a two-hour-a-week class for six weeks was a difficult decision. In the end, it was well worth the time,” Hunstman wrote.
Garner and her father were two of the eight people who attended the program when it was held in Idaho Falls beginning Nov. 6. One of the two teachers they had was Chanse Powell, a former nursing home worker who had started his own elder care company called Senior Solutions. Powell was certified to begin teaching the classes earlier that summer. He explained that most families don’t expect that they’ll have to take on this role before it becomes necessary and are not fully prepared for the work.
“They’re in the home 24 hours a day taking care of people and they don’t often have a lot of support,” he said.
Caregiver courses usually take between eight and 15 people, allowing the small groups to discuss the issues they’ve faced and the techniques for self-care that they learn. The classes were organized by the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, which also hosted the lessons in November, and made free to attend thanks to a grant from the Idaho Commission on Aging. EICAP also provides resources for people who can’t leave their loved one alone to attend classes.
The classes help the caregivers get in touch with the resources in the area that are available to help them, including EICAP resources and the variety of medical options, but most of the time is spent on improving their own mental health and the confidence in their choices as a caretaker. Topics for the classes include relaxation, physical health, dealing with guilt or depression and improving communication.
People who have taken the class have complimented the range of information that’s provided. Garner said she continues to use the meditation techniques she learned to center herself during busy times at work. Since her father is the primary person who cares for her mother, the classes had a bigger impact on his well-being.
“I feel that I watched him become a lot more self-aware and do a better job of taking care of himself, emotionally and health-wise,” Garner said.
A new round of classes will be held at Promontory Point Rehabilitation beginning on Jan. 31, with future classes in the works for Malad and Soda Springs later this year. To register for the program or request information, call the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership at 208-522-5391.