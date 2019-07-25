Idaho Department of Labor held its most recent job fair Thursday, connecting more than 50 companies and businesses with a steady stream of applicants.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., job hunters crossed the open field between Bonneville High School and Rocky Mountain Middle School to meet with a variety of hiring managers and get their foot in the door for an interview with an in-person application.
"A job fair gives us the chance to talk face to face and get to know people a little more before the interview," said Connor Sorensen, one of three recruiters from College of Eastern Idaho who attended the fair.
Thursday's event, held outside to allow as many companies and visitors as needed, was the first job fair that Michael Brown had organized for the Department of Labor. He said the wide range of fields represented at the job fair helped employers reach a diverse array of potential new hires.
"Some of the companies will network with each other and send potential employees to other tents. You get to meet companies that you might not know about otherwise," Brown said.
Major employers such as Idaho National Laboratory and Melaleuca drew a number of applicants but smaller companies were able to find prospective workers as well. Premier Technology was looking for experienced welders and electricians who could start working quickly but it also had gathered a stack of applications for its apprenticeship program during the fair.
"We find there's a lot of people looking for welders and not a lot of welders looking for jobs," Premier's Human Resources Manager Nicole Simpson said.
Patrick Jackson was attending the fair to get information from the Army National Guard and Idaho National Guard for his daughter, who was thinking about a military career. While he currently works in IT for a company in Idaho Falls, Jackson was also giving out copies of his resume to a few employers in the hopes of finding a better opportunity.
"I'd like to find somewhere that has room for advancement and give me a salary to retire on," Jackson said.
College of Eastern Idaho was at the fair seeking candidates for all of its open positions, from an hourly groundskeeper job to a director of its Early College Program, who would be earning at least $65,000 per year. Applicants would still must go through an official interview and vetting process, but Sorensen said the job fair helped the college find many different types of prospective employees.