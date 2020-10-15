Idaho Falls-based LabStats announced the company’s new program has been adopted by more than 300 colleges and universities as a way for students to access education resources remotely.
LabStats released its Remote Access Dashboard (RAD) in response to COVID-19 earlier this year. RAD allows students to “securely connect to and use campus lab resources remotely” from their own computers. RAD does this by determining which on-campus computers are available then remotely connecting students at home to that campus computer.
According to the company, this allows universities and students to “use what you have” and keep expenses down “during this time of economic uncertainty.”
With the pandemic still going on, many schools chose to switch to remote learning this academic year. LabStats said it hopes RAD makes that transition easier.
“Because the software is still running on the on-campus computer, researchers can seamlessly harness the full potential of even the most computationally intensive tools — including PhotoShop, CAD suites, SPSS, or Mathematica — without needing powerful computers or expensive individual software licenses,” the company said in a press release.
RAD has been utilized 2 million times by students. Outside of the United States, it is also being used in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.
LabStats was founded 15 years ago. The company’s main product provides “hardware and software tracking solutions” that “tracks when, where, and how long students are logged on to hardware resources in computer labs” to help schools understand how its students are using technology. Its products are used by more than 1,000 colleges and universities, including well-known institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Duke and Columbia.
“At a time when both universities and students are facing logistical and financial challenges, we wanted to make it easy for IT departments to unlock the potential of existing on-campus resources — without having to invest time and money building custom remote connectivity solutions,” said CEO Daniel Berry in a press release. “The transition to remote learning and research is tough for everyone, but with RAD, instructors can be confident that students have access to the tools they need, ensuring that research and learning can continue without interruption.”