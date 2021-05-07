The effects that Thursday's shooting at Rigby Middle School will have on students and the community may not be apparent right away. Counselors who specialize in recovering from trauma emphasize the importance of listening and coming together to support those who need it.
Tueller Counseling Services is a local chain of mental health clinics with locations in Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg. Tueller began offering immediate crisis counseling services to the middle school students and staff Thursday afternoon, and plans to continue offering services to the community going forward.
Two Tueller counselors spoke to the press over Zoom on Friday: Cam Melick, a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in working with traumatized youth and Cameron Baxter, a marriage and family therapist. One of the major points stressed by the therapists was that not every reaction from students in Rigby should be a cause for alarm.
"There is a level of symptoms that are normal for people to experience right now — feeling anxious about things and even a little depressed about things," Melick said. "When it starts to become more problematic is when people are isolating, and maybe they aren't wanting to talk about things. Especially if that is outside of what they normally do."
Baxter added that parents should "trust their instincts" and understanding of which kinds of reactions are normal.
The responses to a traumatic incident can vary from person to person. So can the timeline for those reactions. Baxter said the rush of adrenaline that fueled students' fight-or-flight reactions on Thursday can temporarily overwhelm the traumatic effects that could linger.
"Typically what we see is you get two or three days out before things start kicking in, and there's the realization of what they went though," Baxter said.
Jefferson School District announced they would not be returning to classes until Tuesday to give teachers and other district employees time to prepare for helping students.
"Teachers, school administrators and support staff play an important role in helping students recover from traumatic events. Simply returning to school promotes the welfare of children and families," Superintendent Chad Martin wrote.
The school district sent out a link to a resource page by the National Association of School Psychologists about how to talk to children about violent events. The graphic advised parents to emphasize the safety of schools, make time to talk with and listen to their kids, and keep a normal routine with limited exposure to TV and news.
Thomas Tueller, founder of Tueller Counseling Services, created a depression scale that parents or guardians can use to help gauge their child's emotions. The scale allows people to identify the specific reactions they're feeling and choose the number on the scale that best fits their emotions, ranging from depression to vitality.
The scale is not meant to diagnose depression. Melick said that by letting children identify where they fall on the scale, the people close to them will have a better sense of where to begin helping them. He said it was also important to be aware that events can be triggering or traumatizing for people who weren't in the school building Thursday.
"These reactions could be seemingly unrelated. You can hear an experience from someone, and it might not make sense in your head how it's connected, but that's where it's important to listen and not discount what that experience may be," Melick said.
Both counselors agreed that the small-community feel of Rigby would be helpful in providing early intervention and support. Melick said living in a place with multiple relatives and friends around makes it more likely children have someone they feel comfortable in confiding in.
The Crisis Text Line is 741-741
Tueller Counseling operates a 24/7 crisis hotline at 208-520-9630