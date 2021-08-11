A group of local doctors is asking local school leaders to make kids ineligible for the vaccine wear masks this fall.
Since children under 12 years old can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine yet, the 14 doctors said in a letter sent Sunday to the Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees, board members should require masks in elementary schools.
“Until a vaccine is approved for children 12 and under, a relaxed D91 mask policy leaves our Elementary School Students, Teachers, Faculty and Families particularly vulnerable to the spread of infection,” the letter states. “Alarmingly, and before the school year has started, infections in unvaccinated children are already witnessing record highs and rates that are increasing faster than in any other age group. This is occurring not only in ‘hot spots’ across the country, but in Idaho as well.”
Not requiring masks in younger children risks their health, their teachers’ health and the community’s health while raising the potential for hospital resource strains, more quarantines and other academic disruptions, the letter states. Once vaccines are approved for children under 12 years old, the letter states, the mask requirement should stay in place “until families who choose to vaccinate their children are allowed adequate time to do so.”
Last week, state public health officials and Gov. Brad Little sounded the alarm over rapidly rising infection rates in children. They urged parents to get vaccinated to protect kids.
A back-to-school plan released Aug. 6 by the District 91 School Board says masks are recommended indoors and on buses when social distancing is not possible. Guidance released last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that everyone, including vaccinated people, should be wearing masks indoors in places with high levels of COVID-19 spread. Everyone in Bonneville County, home to Idaho Falls, should be wearing masks indoors in public, according to the CDC‘s latest count.
School district spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said the back-to-school plan is “very similar to plans across the region and across the state.”
“I think Boise is the only school district that I’m aware of is implementing a mask mandate in the fall. I think there are a couple of other school districts in the Treasure Valley that are looking at that issue still,” Wimborne said. “But again, our plan follows the recommendations and is pretty consistent with what other school districts are doing.”
The request by eastern Idaho doctors does not ask for as much as recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC — which both say that everyone in schools should be wearing masks, including those who are vaccinated.
At least two doctors who signed the letter told the Post Register they reduced their public health safety requests to pursue plans that are more politically feasible.
“In our current climate in our local community, we felt that that’s the least we can do,” said Dr. Martha Buitrago, a doctor specializing in infectious disease who also runs vaccine clinics at Eastern Idaho Public Health, the region’s health agency.
“Some of it is simply what might be politically possible,” said Dr. Kenneth Krell, an intensivist at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. “The other is that at least above elementary age school children have the potential of being vaccinated and reducing transmission.”
The letter was organized in a local Facebook group called D91 Teachers, Parents and Patrons United. Organizers submitted the letter Sunday, two days after the school board released its back-to-school plan that called for recommended masking.
By the time the district received the letter, the agenda had already been set for its meeting planned for Wednesday night, said spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne. There is only one more planned school board meeting, an annual board retreat on Aug. 24, before the school year starts Aug. 25 and 26. Wimborne said that agenda has not been set.
An email promoting the letter calls for the board to hold an emergency meeting on masks in schools. Idaho law says a special meeting can be called by the board chairman or two board members.
The letter has gone beyond Idaho Falls schools already. Greg Adams, Teton County emergency management coordinator, heard about the letter from Krell and forwarded it to Teton School District 401 and Sugar Salem School District because he felt they “needed all the information they can get to make this tough decision.”