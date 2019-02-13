Former Ashton resident and vehicle technician Jonathan Prahasto is among the dead Idaho Transportation Department workers honored by a new memorial.
Prahasto lived in Ashton with his wife Genevieve, who said that he enjoyed skiing and loved working outdoors. He had been a technician for the transportation department based in Island Park for more than 16 years when he was killed in an on-the-job truck accident in October 2010.
"The employees that he worked with were very supportive and very kind to us," Genevieve Prahasto said.
At the time, the transportation department reported it was the first fatal crash involving an employee in five years. The ITD office in Rigby installed a plaque for him, but there was no official marker from the agency before it opened a memorial for its fallen workers on Feb. 5.
The department had started a similar memorial program in the early 1990s. But the memorial fell into disrepair and the practice was largely forgotten until mechanic Matt Kime, of Gooding, was killed in a crash in April.
"At that time, we started to think back about the workers that had come before and how to honor them as well," ITD spokesman Reed Hollinshead said.
The memorial wall at the Idaho Transportation Department headquarters in Boise contains 30 identical black discs, one for every department worker who died while on duty over the last 60 years. Hollinshead explained that records from before 1960 were too difficult to find to be able to include those workers in the memorial, and that some recent deaths could have been missed in the department's research.
Below the memorial is a book containing tributes to the specific workers and a blank page for visitors to leave memories and notes about each of them. Those books have also been distributed to the district headquarters for the department and are available online. ITD had not mentioned the new memorial to Genevieve Prahasto before it opened, but she appreciated the gesture and thought Jonathan would have as well.
"I think he would be happy that it's an all-encompassing place. He was not someone who liked to be singled out," she said.
Prahasto is the most recent District 6 employee included in the memorial but not the only one. Twenty-year-old B. John van Dusen suffered a heart attack while working on the highway south of Pocatello in 1964 and some records show another worker was killed in an accident at a McCammon site in 1960.