Fall River Electric Cooperative will host its third annual "Stuff the Truck" holiday food drive this month.
The events, starting Friday at four local grocery stores, will benefit local food banks including the North Fremont Food Pantry in Ashton; Teton Valley Food Pantry in Driggs; the Rexburg Food Pantry; and the social service food bank in West Yellowstone, Mont. Non-perishable food items are needed, including items such as pasta, cold cereal, peanut butter, and canned fruit and chicken.
“As we have checked into our local food pantries, they report the need for non-perishable food is now more than ever needed," said Bryan Case, Fall River's CEO and general manager. "Many of our local neighbors have been impacted by the pandemic are in need of food and our local food banks are doing an exceptional job in helping. Now we need to help them.”
The food drive Friday will be held at Dave's Jubilee in Ashton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will donations going to the North Fremont Food Pantry. Other "Stuff the Truck" events scheduled for the rest of the month including at Broulim's in Rexburg from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 11; at both the Food Roundup and the Market Place in West Yellowstone from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 18; and, finally, at the Broulim's in Driggs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Fall River is also asking local businesses to donate either food or money to buy food. Business owners who cannot attend one of the food drives can call the cooperative at 208-652-7431 to make a tax-deductible contribution to one of the food banks. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Fall River is a customer-owned, nonprofit electric utility serving more than 18,000 customers in eastern Idaho, western Wyoming and southwestern Montana.