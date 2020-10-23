As the weather starts to cool, many turn to cozier things: blankets, sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes. And of course, candles. One Rigby family has seen its home candle company, Flickers Candle Co., boom in the last two months.
“Our most popular products right now are our fall scents, especially the ‘Apple & Maple Bourbon,’” Macady Diaz said.
Macady and her husband Francisco Diaz have always loved candles. At the start of the year, she suggested the family take up candle-making as a new hobby.
They watched YouTube videos and read online tutorials, but more than anything it was a process of trial and error.
“The biggest challenge was just going through and testing everything. We tested the wax. We mixed fragrances. We would order certain things, test it and realize it wasn’t going to work. So we were back to square one. It took a while to figure out,” Macady said.
However, Macady said their mistakes were also a blessing because it allowed them to perfect every candle. And people started to notice.
“We would have our candles burning in our house and people would be like, ‘Oh, that smells so good. Can I get one?’” Macady said.
The couple had been looking for a family side hustle for some time. They decided to start selling their candles, but never expected it to get very big.
“We were just kind of thinking, 'Oh we’ll just sell some to our friends and family.' As we started to sell, it just took off. Business just started booming,” Macady said.
Though they’ve been selling candles to acquaintances for the last five months, it has only been the last couple of months that they’ve made things more official. Since September, the couple has launched a Flickers Candle Co. website and have begun selling at farmers markets and craft fairs. At their last craft fair, they sold 70 candles in one day. People have ordered their online candles in six different states.
Macady says the type of wax her company uses makes her products stand out.
“They’re made from soy. So they’re going to be a bit more natural than the normal candles you would get at name-brand stores,” she noted.
The company's most popular product is their wax melts. Wax melts are wickless candles that release fragrance when put into a wax warmer.
“The advantage of having a wax melt over a candle is that there’s no soot and there’s no smoke. So there’s no pollution in the air. So it’s really good for people that are on oxygen and can’t have an open flame in their house,” Macady said.
Flickers Candle Co. Sells traditional-style soy candles, wax melts and wax warmers. According to its website, the most popular of its 26 different scents include apples and maple bourbon, fruity pebbles, wildberry cheesecake, pumpkin spice latte, peppermint candy and beach bum.
Those interested in learning more can visit flickerscandleco.com or its Facebook page.