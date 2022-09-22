"I don't know why it touches the heart the way it does, but family history –finding those you are connected to by blood, really makes you feel something, it reminds you to be grateful for all that has come before you," said Janice Zabriskie, co-director of Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center.
The recently renovated FamilySearch Center, 750 West Elva St., was converted from a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house to a family history center in 1993. It was not until April of this year that the building was fully remodeled and transformed into what is now called the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center. Since April, the center has helped over 3,000 people to discover, gather and connect their family history.
Only 7 other regional centers like this one exist across the country, and most do not have the technological advancements that the Idaho Falls location has.
The preservation area of our FamilySearch center is what makes the Idaho Falls location stand out from the rest, Thaddeus Zabriskie, co-director of the FamilySearch center said. Equipment ranging from VHS recorders and 8mm cameras to 8mm film projectors is available to transfer slides, negatives, 8mm films, cassette tapes, VHS tapes and CDs to flash drives. Photo and slide scanners and audio recorders are also available to convert documents and photos, scrapbooks and microfilms to digital formats.
"People have loads of this stuff in their attics, in their basements, tucked away in drawers," said Bill Forsyth, community outreach coordinator for the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center. "We want to get all of that history out and make it possible for people to see it for generations to come."
Volunteers have been able to help visitors take remnants of their ancestors' lives and bring them and their memories back to life. Media specialist for the greater Idaho Falls Communication Council of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jay Hildebrandt, was able to bring in an old recording of his mother as a teacher and have it converted, where he could watch it for the first time.
"It was amazing to see my mother as a teacher with all of her friends around her saying how amazing she was," Hildebrandt said. "It was something I might have otherwise never seen."
FamilySearch recently obtained the 1950 U.S. Federal Census which became available for the first time this year. Very few people in the community have had the chance to look-up their family and ancestors in this census. The 1950 Census includes many people still living today.
Access to the center is free as well as use of all computers and ancestry databases. Visitors will find many volunteer family history specialists who can help them find new ancestors and even show them famous people they are related to through access to vast ancestry databases.
Vic Dupuis is a volunteer at the center who specializes in Scandinavian ancestry and has been immersed in FamilySearch for over 35 years. Dupuis would not be sitting where he is today if it were not for his great grandfather who decided to move to Montana instead of staying in Alberta after immigrating to the continent from Denmark in the mid 1800's.
"When I began using FamilySearch, I knew my parents' names and that was it." Dupuis said. "I found my grandmothers name and a traced it back to a little city in Denmark. I took that name and started what would be a 35-year journey of finding out who I am and where I am from and I still am not done."
Though the center is shorthanded on volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic, they have more than enough to service everyone who comes in and are hoping more people will come in and take advantage of the resources.
A couple from Tennessee were in town visiting an old friend who told them about FamilySearch and the next morning the couple came in to see what they could find. Mike and Jerelyn Jones were able to trace their history back to 1235 A.D. with roots beginning in England.
"I cannot believe that this all happened in like 20 minutes," Mike Jones said. "My dad passed away when I was 16 years old and I didn't know anyone else in my family. I saw my grandfather's tomb stone one time, remembered his name and brought that with me today. I never thought in a million years that I could find this much about my family."
Jones relished at his English heritage, laughing at the fact that someone must have forgotten to invite him to the late Queen of England's funeral last Monday.
Center officials are looking to the future as Forsyth looks to begin working with local school districts, retirement homes as well as the College of Eastern Idaho. He hopes to inspire others to find their heritage on FamilySearch.
Interactive exhibits and large murals showcasing Idaho Falls historical photos are also part of the experience at the center. Classes focusing on various and specific aspects of family history research are available.
The center is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"People want to know who they are," Janice Zabriskie said. They want to know that their families crossed the plains on foot or travelled the oceans on a ship. We want to help them find out."
Kimberly Wilson, an Idaho Falls resident, was adopted as a child and has always wondered about her biological family.
"A couple years ago my children gave me an Ancestry DNA kit and thanks to genealogy that has been done, I was able to find out who my biological father as well as a step sister that I never knew I had," Wilson said. "In 2020 everything started falling into place and I connected with my father. I found out that he had been searching for me too.
"Now that I have answers to my questions, I really feel truly happy. I didn't know if I would ever know my dad and now my children have an extra grandfather and my grandkids won't have to be confused about my history or theirs. I am so glad that I took the steps to figure out who that part of me was."
Though FamilySearch has ties to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is based in Salt Lake City, the FamilySearch center does not practice any proselyting.
"This FamilySearch center is meant to be a gift to the public," Hildebrandt said. "It is just as much for the general public as it is for members of the church. We want everyone to come."