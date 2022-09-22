"I don't know why it touches the heart the way it does, but family history –finding those you are connected to by blood, really makes you feel something, it reminds you to be grateful for all that has come before you," said Janice Zabriskie, co-director of Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center.

The recently renovated FamilySearch Center, 750 West Elva St., was converted from a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house to a family history center in 1993. It was not until April of this year that the building was fully remodeled and transformed into what is now called the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center. Since April, the center has helped over 3,000 people to discover, gather and connect their family history.

