With only four paid employees, Idaho Falls Crops, more commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is tackling this year’s 10-million-pound potato harvest with the help of hundreds of local volunteers.

The 4,000-acre operation, which has been operating for more than 40 years, is funded and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The farm will provide 10 million pounds, or around 100,000 sacks of potatoes this year, all of which are being donated to charities across the world.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.