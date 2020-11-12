Chris and Natalie Morris opened a Firehouse Subs in Ammon last week. This restaurant is their third Firehouse Subs location in eastern Idaho. Since February 2019, the couple opened one in Idaho Falls and one in Pocatello. They hope to soon open one in Twin Falls as well.
“We always felt like Ammon was a separate market. People don’t usually drive across town looking for food. We’ve had so many people at the other store ask, ‘When is there going to be one in Ammon?'” Chris said.
After hiring and training 25 new employees, the Morrises officially opened the Ammon location on Nov. 4. In the past week, they have seen a large number of customers come through its doors.
“Our Idaho Falls store is considered to be a busy store. But most every day (the Ammon location) has been surpassing the Idaho Falls location volumes,” Chris said.
Firehouse Subs was founded by brothers and former firefighters Chris and Robin Sorensen in 1994 out of Florida. Today, there are nearly 1,200 locations.
Due to their firefighting background, the Sorensons wanted to ensure their restaurants supported first responders. A portion of all Firehouse Subs' sales go to “providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations” in each location’s community.
“Customers have the option to round up or add monetary donations at the time of transaction. And then our sour pickle buckets are $3 which all goes to the foundation as well,” Chris said.
Since 2019, the Morrises locations have contributed $80,000 to four fire departments in eastern Idaho. The franchise has donated a total of $300,000 to fire departments across the state.
Firemen, military and police all get half off their orders if they are on duty. If off duty, they get a 15% discount.
“We absolutely love when our first responders come in. It’s really neat when you pull up and see a couple fire trucks in the parking lot,” Natalie said.
These close ties to first responders are what first drew the couple to Firehouse Subs. Chris is a fire captain at the Idaho National Laboratory. He’s worked there since 2008. Prior to that, he worked at the Blackfoot Fire Departme starting in 2004. The restaurant chains are designed to look like firehouses.
“Firemen are notorious for really enjoying their food. It’s that experience of firemen coming together for a meal, sitting down and eating together at the firehouse. And that’s the feeling (Firehouse Subs) wanted to bring to their stores,” Chris said.