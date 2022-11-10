After donating nearly 10,000 servings of farm fresh and healthy produce in 2022, Happyville Farm is celebrating ribbon cuttings for two highly anticipated additions to the local farm at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Happyville Farm Director Claudia Pine said the new shade structure and urban forest will make volunteering, picking up food and community engagement increase as there will be space to escape the weather and a safe space for children to congregate.
"These new projects have been such a testament to the dedication we have to making our city a better place to live," Pine said. "We are really building something here that will benefit the city for the forseeable future."
The farm is located at 640 S. Saturn Ave. and grows fresh produce for low-income and food insecure families in the area.
The public is welcome to gather under the farm’s new shade structure to celebrate completion of the project as well as the breaking of ground for the city’s first 'children’s forest'.
The shade structure was built with a $10,500 grant from the CHC Foundation. Along with representatives of businesses and organizations that donated funding, materials and labor, farm volunteers and supporters will cut the ribbon on the small but vital structure. The shelter offers sun, rain and wind protection for the many visitors, volunteers, and area school kids who come to learn and help at the farm.
The structure was custom-designed and built by local company TBX Aerospace, and received donations of materials and/or labor from several other local businesses as well, including Teton Steel, Idaho Canvas Products, and Carpet Mart.
“I grew up in this neighborhood and played in all these vacant lots,” said Ty Bloxham, owner of TBX Aerospace. “It’s been great to give back by building this structure and supporting the farm.”
The shade structure was already in use this fall for a weekly farmstand that drew neighbors for fresh-picked produce and conversation.
Also to be inaugurated is the “Quarter Acre Wood,” an urban forest along the farm boundary. The forest is designed to provide an outdoor adventure area for kids, as well as much-needed wind protection, shade, beauty and natural habitat for the farm and its neighbors.
The farm parcel, leased from the City of Idaho Falls, lay unused for decades. Farm volunteers began working to clean it up in 2020. This fall, Parks and Recreation staff brought in heavy equipment to clear out extensive trash and debris in the forest area, and remove several diseased trees.
Idaho Falls Urban Forester Lee Washburn, along with members of the city’s Shade Tree Committee and owners of several area nurseries, helped build a list of drought-tolerant and native trees and shrubs to revegetate the strip. A grant provided funds to begin buying the hundreds of plants needed. Local nursery Sunnyside Gardens supplied most of them at a generous discount to assist this unique project.
The farm is in the South Saturn neighborhood, which lacks any parks or developed green space, so this will be the first area where neighborhood kids can reap the benefits of creative outdoor play.
“Spending time in nature provides children with multiple health and cognitive benefits, said P.J. Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director. “It builds confidence and promotes the use of their imagination. The Happyville Farm is a great space on the west side for folks to get their hands dirty and let their creativity come out.”
“This should have been done years ago,” said neighbor Duane Burtenshaw, who has lived on South Saturn for 40 years. “The kids need to be outdoors, and they’re a lot safer here than on the street.”
Farm volunteers raced to plant over 120 trees and shrubs this fall, including bur oak, pine, gingko, catalpa, redbud and serviceberry. The small forest will provide many ecosystem services as well as play space.
“Trees create more water for the local region in the midst of a multi-year drought,” said Idaho Falls Council Member John Radford, who supports the project. “Research shows that neighborhoods with trees have lower crime, higher home values and lower taxes. But even more, trees give us that spiritual sense of wonder, and a better state of mental well being.”
Stephanie Van Ausdeln, an IF High School volunteer at the farm since 2020, got so interested in the many benefits of urban trees, she ended up joining Radford’s committee that is working to increase the tree canopy all across the city.
“I want to go into law and public service,” said Van Ausdeln. “This project shows how creating more livable communities can be as easy as planting trees, but it ends up involving every aspect of the economy and the environment.”
Happyville Farm serves as the school garden for many area students, with hands-on learning about vegetables and nutrition, water conservation, beekeeping, soil science, and more. The forest now adds a “woodland classroom” area as well.
Parent and local teacher Laura Milton is excited about the opportunities nestled in the Quarter Acre Wood. “Many students aren’t spending enough time outside exploring and appreciating nature. My son has loved coming to the farm. Having somewhere like this to bring my students will enhance their learning every time.”
Happyville Farm is the state’s first urban, certified organic food bank farm. Started in 2020, the farm is still restoring the soil and building the growing area to reach its goal of providing fresh produce 5 days a week in season for donation at the Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls.
“The season isn’t finished yet,” said Claudia Pine, managing director of the farm. “Thanks to our high tunnel, donated last year by our Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and other season extension techniques, we’re still bringing in the last tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, along with fall cabbage, cauliflower, and more.”
Ariel Jackson, Executive Director of the Community Food Basket, appreciates the impact of fresh-from-the-ground, organic produce. “We are eternally grateful to Claudia Pine and her army of volunteers for working so hard to provide fresh, nutritious veggies to our struggling population.”
Happyville Farm is a mission of the Regional Council for Christian Ministry, which also operates the Community Food Basket, FiSH, and other services to the community. The Farm mission is to grow produce for low-income families, provide outdoor learning and service opportunities, and offer a thriving outdoor green space that fosters a great community. Donations to the farm, an entirely self-supporting, volunteer-run enterprise, can be sent to PO Box 2236, Idaho Falls ID 83403.
ribbon-cutting this Saturday, Nov. 12, at 12 noon
The ribbon cutting celebrates two grant-supported projects:
- Our CHC grant-funded shade structure or shelter, designed and built locally with contributions from several local companies.
- The planting of an urban forest to benefit area kids as well as the environment, through increasing trees with all their benefits as IF Council Member John Radford has been promoting. The planting was possible through a large grant received from an anonymous donor foundation, and substantial assistance from IF Parks and Recreation in cleaning up the long disused area.
