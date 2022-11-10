After donating nearly 10,000 servings of farm fresh and healthy produce in 2022, Happyville Farm is celebrating ribbon cuttings for two highly anticipated additions to the local farm at 12 p.m. on Saturday. 

Happyville Farm Director Claudia Pine said the new shade structure and urban forest will make volunteering, picking up food and community engagement increase as there will be space to escape the weather and a safe space for children to congregate.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.