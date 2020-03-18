As COVID-19 descends upon the country, it seems as though just about everyone has begun isolating themselves inside their home.
President Donald Trump has advised people not to gather in groups of more than 10 people. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has made “social distancing” a household phrase. Employees are working from home, schools are out and events have been canceled. On Wednesday, Mayor Rebecca Casper signed a Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency “in response to the anticipated COVID-19 impact on the Idaho Falls community.”
But what about those who don’t have a home?
Two local shelters, both branches of the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, have group housing. Guests sleep in dorm settings and share living spaces within the shelter, such as kitchens and bathrooms. The men’s shelter currently has around 15 guests living there. The women’s shelter, known as the Ruth House, has 17 women and children.
The residents share cooking utensils, toilets and doorknobs.
“Group housing is pretty rough and the problem with shelters, not just us but across the country, is, if we do get a case, it’s a pretty logical conclusion that we’re going to have a bunch of cases,” said Tyler Perkins, executive director of the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.
Perkins has been talking with everyone from the Health Department to the Mayor’s Office to prepare. Both shelters have already gone into what Perkins refers to as “semi-lockdown.” Normally, shelter residents who don’t work are asked to leave the shelter between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in order to look for jobs. Under semi-lockdown, residents have been asked to remain at the shelter during those times.
“Their case management is much more involved. If they want to go look for work, their case manager lines it up and takes them to fill out an application and brings them back. So, as much as we can control it anyway, we don’t have a handful of guys just wandering around. We’ve just told them, ‘Hey look, we’re going to be working your case plan a little bit stricter. And when you’re not working your case plan with your case manager, you’re at the mission,’” Perkins said.
Another area in which the shelters have become strict is regarding who they allow in. They have added criteria questions that include, "Where have you been in the last 60 days?" and, "Do you have any symptoms?'" The shelters are no longer accepting out-of-state guests. Volunteers have been asked to stop coming to the men’s shelter for the time being, putting extra pressure on staff.
At the Ruth House, the women with children now face a unique problem in that many schools are temporarily closed. In light of that, child care waitlists have grown longer and longer. However, according to House Supervisor Jenifer Murray, the Ruth House community has banded together.
“It’s been cool to see the ladies pull together to coordinate childcare and help with homeschooling ideas,” Murray said.
The men's shelter has had its professional cleaning service, which normally comes in once per week, but which now comes in every day to deep clean the facility. The women living at the Ruth House do their own cleaning, but have gone from cleaning the facility once per day to every few hours.
“I mean scrubbing walls, scrubbing tables, disinfecting, everything,” Perkins said.
However, should the worse happen, Perkins is prepared to have the shelters go into quarantine. According to him, there are parts of the building which would be turned into temporary spaces to isolate individual residents. The dining hall, for example, which is no longer being used, could be turned into a quarantine area. Meals are now served in a “grab-and-go” style to prevent too much contact.
“All we can do is try to prepare ... as soon as we have a case, we’re pretty much in lockdown. And that’s the contingency plan. As soon as we have a case in-house, nobody in, nobody out until we get guidance from the health department on what to do next,” Perkins said.
At the same time, Perkins doesn’t believe people should be panicking. One of the shelters’ biggest concerns at the moment is a lack of donations. As anyone who has gone to a grocery store recently will know, many residents seem to have gone into hoarding mode in the last week.
“We’re a nonprofit. Nonprofits run off of donations, and they have dried up. People aren’t giving. There is a lot of hoarding going on and panic. It’s really not the virus that is doing the damage right now. It’s fear,” Perkins said.