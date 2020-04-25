Health care workers everywhere have entered the spotlight as the country faces a pandemic. In Idaho Falls, the community has not hesitated to show their support through gifts and donations.
"Our team has truly been blown away by the community’s generosity and acts of kindness,” said Mountain View Hospital spokeswoman Natalie Podgorski.
Food, in particular, has been a popular way to give back. Domino's has donated hundreds of pizzas to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Mountain View and Community Hospital staff. Watkins Distributing purchased 40 $25 gift cards to local restaurants. The gift cards were then donated to EIRMC where they were raffled off to staff.
"We wanted to help out those people who’ve had to deal with a lot with the coronavirus. After a long shift they can go home and have a meal on us,” said Tony Watkins, owner of Watkins Distributing.
Little Caesars Pizza has sent food to Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital every day; Jamba Juice delivered smoothies to the emergency department; Encompass Home Health sent over cookies; and Chick-fil-A has delivered meals multiple times as well.
Last week, Rustic Vine served a catered dinner to all 140 staff members working the night shift at the Mountain View and Community Hospital.
"We might not be able to physically be there for them, but we can still make gestures. We wanted to show them we've got their back. They’re on the front lines, and it’s got to be brutal right now," said Justin Wheeler, executive chef at Rustic Vine.
Dutch Bros Coffee and TEC Distributing both separately dropped off energy drinks and iced coffees for EIRMC staff.
"It has been gratifying for the staff to know people are thinking of them and reaching out to show support. It’s been very meaningful to our staff to receive these,” said Coleen Neimann, EIRMC's director of marketing and community relations.
The hospitals have also seen donations in the form of personal protective equipment.
White Pine Charter School students have been 3D printing mask clips and ear savers for EIRMC’s medical staff. These devices relieve pressure from medical masks worn for long periods of time.
“Any nurse will tell you, after 12 hours of wearing a mask, it hurts,” Niemann said.
Elevation Labs has donated individual-sized bottles of hand sanitizer for the hospital to hand out and for staff to use at home.
Ball Ventures sent flowers to hospital staff and donated several cases of HAZMAT suits. The Chinese American Community of Idaho Falls donated N95 masks as well as sewn masks.
Some of the most touching shows of support have been simple thank-yous. The staff has seen an increase in cards and notes from the community.
Mattie Hargis, a local fitness instructor, organized events that involve the community honking horns and flashing lights for hospital staff. One week, the cars filled almost the entire main parking area. Podgorski noted that this in particular “meant a lot to the team members.”
"It’s been really amazing to see the generosity. It’s not even so much what people are doing. Whether it’s cookies or flowers or notes, it’s the fact that they are reaching out and letting us know they are thinking of us. … At the hospitals, we really do feel more connected to the community than ever before,” Podgorski said.