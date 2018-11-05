The last flurry of pre-election day financial disclosures includes spending on a local legislative race as well as spending by a company owned by Frank VanderSloot on ads supporting the Democrat running to lead the state's school system.
The pro-gun rights group the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance spent $606.36 on text messaging referencing the views of Chad Christensen, an Ammon resident and the Republican nominee for the 32B House seat.
The campaign filing doesn't specify whether the texts were supportive or in opposition — the filing refers to them as "electioneering communication on candidate positions." However, the group has clashed in the past with Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Bone, who Christensen beat in the primary and who is waging a write-in campaign to keep his seat, over gun-related bills.
The Second Amendment Alliance also spent $388.56 on text messages referencing the positions of Sen. Mark Nye, a Democratic incumbent who is defending his Pocatello seat against Republican Lance Kolbet.
The recently formed Character Matters PAC reported spending $3,247 on Friday on newspaper ads supporting Loertscher. The only donation reported to that PAC is $6,000 in late October from Wayne and Erin Loertscher; Wayne is Tom Loertscher's son.
While the last comprehensive pre-election reports on campaign donations and spending were due last week, at this point in the cycle state law says independent expenditures need to be reported within 48 hours.
The past few days have also seen a flurry of independent expenditures in the superintendent of public instruction race. Riverbend Management, which is owned by VanderSloot, spent $1,474.31 on Facebook ads supporting Cindy Wilson, Democratic candidate for superintendent of public instruction.
VanderSloot, the CEO of Melaleuca and the richest man in Idaho, is better known for his conservative views and his support for Republican candidates and causes. However, he said last week he was backing Wilson over Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra.
Our Schools Our Future, a recently formed PAC funded by Democratic donor and former gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff and by the Political Action Committee for Education, the Idaho Education Association's PAC, also reported spending $15,500 on Friday preparing ads supporting Wilson.
The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee reported spending $828 on online ads supporting Ybarra on the Redoubt News, Charles Carroll Society and Survival Blog websites.