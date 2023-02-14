Tessa Warner is continuing to work on her "jollyball" prototype. She has not yet incorporated her idea to add a drone and sensors to the prototype but is hopeful that it can be accomplished before the state finals competition.
Tessa Warner is continuing to work on her "jollyball" prototype. She has not yet incorporated her idea to add a drone and sensors to the prototype but is hopeful that it can be accomplished before the state finals competition.
Tessa Warner, a 7-year-old inventor from Idaho Falls, describes herself as a lover of science, art, reading and volleyball, the combination of which led her to participate in the regional "Invent Idaho" competition in Pocatello, where she won first place.
Invent Idaho is a student invention program in the Northwest that has provided a forum for thousands of young inventors in grades one through eight, beginning in 1989.
Tessa's "Jollyball" not only won her the top prize in her age group, but propelled her into the March 3state finals.
The 2023 Invent Idaho State Finals takes students from three regional Idaho events who will be competing for different scholarships at the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
"I was really surprised to win first place because there were a lot of people there but I think I deserved it because I worked really hard," said Tessa, who attends American Heritage Charter School.
Jollyball, as Tessadescribes it, replaces a volleyball with a much lighter, aerodynamic version of a volleyball.
Tessa shares that her conceptfor the invention went through several idea and prototype phases but evolved from the concern that many people could not join in on the fun of volleyball due to the fear of getting hurt by the ball, especially those who were older or disabled.
"Once when I was at practice, my sister was hitting a volleyball up against the wall over and over and when she was done, she said that her wrists were really hurting because of how hard the ball was," Tessasaid. "I thought about the fact that it needed to be lighter and softer, and that if it was hurting my sister, it was probably hurting other people and keeping them from playing."
In an effort to make the sport more accessible, Tessa worked overtime on her invention, even joining in on late evenings at the dining room table as her parents sat studying for their master's degrees.
Tessa's father, Cameron Warner, even tried guiding her to what he felt might be a simpler project, less time consuming and what was more seemingly age appropriate.
"I was really trying to convince her to make a snow castle kit for her project but she was really into this idea and it inspired the rest of us to watch her accomplish it," Cameron said. "She's been really interested in crafting and science videos and then got the idea of using drone technology and sensors to help it hover."
Tessa has not yet incorporated the drone and sensors but is hopeful that it can be accomplished before the state finals competition.
While Tessa and her family are excited for the competition in Moscow, they are also concerned with the financial aspect of the trip. Families are responsible to pay for the travel, housing accommodations and food while on the trip, putting the Warner family in a little bit of a bind.
"With a family our size and our ability, it would be difficult to pay for all of the extra things that come along with the competition," Cameron said.
To help with some of the costs, Cameron set up a GoFundMe and is hoping to raise $1,000 to cover the trip's expenses and is asking that the community help Tessa follow her dreams.
"All the money donated will be put straight toward her success. We could not be prouder of her and the work that she has put into this," Cameron said. "We want to give her every opportunity to succeed."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.