Giving away free bicycle helmets has become an annual tradition for one local business, but the need to get bicycle helmets on children’s heads seems more acute this year.
With that in mind, the law office of McBride, Roberts & Romrell will be giving away close to 150 bicycle helmets this spring along with a small card of the “10 Commandments” for youth cycling.
“With bikes flying off the store shelves and more people riding out beyond their neighborhoods, bicycle safety is an important message this year,” said Brian Smith, resource police officer at Idaho Falls High School. Smith is in tune with local bikers. When his duties are over at the end of the school year as a resource officer, he joins another fellow resource officer on bike patrol along the greenbelt and at some of the city’s parks.
“We put 30-plus miles on our bikes a day,” Smith said. “People ask us a lot of questions about the law as it applies to bicycles.”
While Idaho doesn’t have a helmet law, attorney Mike McBride is passionate about people wearing helmets.
“It’s been a beautiful thing to see people come in to pick up helmets for their kids and above all put them on their heads,” McBride said. “Part of the impetus for that is because I do injury claims and a lot of work comp claims. I have seen what brain injuries do to people and there’s almost nothing more devastating. ... We all know everyone should be wearing a helmet to save their noggins.”
McBride said his law office will have a booth at the Bike Month Social planned at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Snake River Landing. The free city party will feature music, food and raffles.
“We’ll probably give out 30 to 50 helmets at the event, by raffle or some way,” he said. “Then we’ll have about 100 left that we’ll advertise on our sign (on 17th Street). If you need it for your kid, come in and get it.”
Smith said, besides wearing helmets, he encourages people — bikers and car drivers — to have patience and drive/ride defensively and wear bright clothing to be seen. A white headlight for the front and taillights or reflectors for the rear are required at night. Unless they are on the sidewalk, bicyclists should ride with the flow of traffic.
“Don’t assume that somebody’s going to do what you think they do,” Smith said. “Don’t assume they’ll stop at a stop sign. Do defensive driving just like you would in a car. Assume that they’re not going to stop, assume that they don’t see you. Don’t assume that they do.”
Smith said distracted driving is a concern for cyclists and to help with that issue he encourages bikers to learn and use hand signals.
Idaho injury attorney Anthony Johnson posted these recommendations in a recent blog: “While hand signal use is not required by law in Idaho, every bicyclist should know how to use them before riding. The three most important signals are left turn, right turn, and stopping/slowing down. With so many drivers distracted by their iPhones these days, it’s wise for bicyclists to get in the habit of using hand signals whenever they make turns or slow down.”
Smith said he appreciates the city adding more bike paths and bike lanes, but there are still plenty of streets without them.
“My standard is I want to see someone seeing me and know when I’m going to go,” he said. “I want to look at them in the eye and see that they see me before I just shoot out and decide if they’re going to stop. A bike versus a vehicle accident you always lose if you’re the bike.”
The Basic Bike Commandments, for youth bikers provided by the law office of McBride, Roberts & Romrell:
1) Wear helmet at all times
2) Obey all traffic lights.
3) Ride on the right-hand side of the road.
4) Slow down or stop at stop signs.
5) Ride on sidewalks if available.
6) Signal to pass.
7) Signal to turn.
8) Use lights at night.
9) No holding onto a moving vehicle.
10) No passenger on handlebars.