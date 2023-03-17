Idaho Falls High School sophomore Paige Anne auditions in front of "American Idol" judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in Las Vegas. An episode in which Paige Anne appears will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless
Locals cantune-in to "American Idol" at 7 p.m. Sunday to cheer on Paige Anne, alocal musician and sophomore at Idaho Falls High School whois following a dream she’s had for nearly a decade and appearing on the small screen for the 21st season of the hit TV show.
"Idaho Falls has always been my biggest supporters," Paige said. "They've always backed me up through every single thing I have ever endured through, that's what your hometown does. I am really excited to hopefully have their support through this journey as well. I feel so lucky to be able to represent Idaho Falls in such a cool environment like ‘American Idol.’"
The show has propelled dozens of up-and-coming artists to stardom and Paige hopes she will be next.
While it is the biggest, the "American Idol" stage is not the first that Paige has ever performed on. Before auditioning in front of the all-star judging panel — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — singing a song by American singer-songwriter Pink, Paige got her start at local events such as baseball games and garden expos.
These smaller performances helped her gain the confidence she needed to headline national anthems at the Monster Energy SuperCross, Lucas Pro Oil MotorCross, Utah Jazz basketball games, Arizona Diamondbacks baseball games as well as the EasternIdaho State Fair, all of which prepared her for "American Idol," Paige said.
"I have been singing, honestly, as long as I can remember," she said. "I started doing auditions and performances at local events because I really needed to build some confidence. I have sung at a lot of local things, but never something as big as this.”
After a few virtual auditions, Paige was invited to Las Vegas to perform in front of the judges, an experience she recalls as terrifying but life-changing.
"I was trying so hard to talk myself out of being nervous, but as soon as those doors opened and I got in front of the judges, there was no convincing myself of anything," Paige said. "I felt like everything I'd learned about music since I was a kid just somehow disappeared. I was absolutely terrified and my mouth went dry like cotton.”
She completed the audition process in September and has been eagerlywaiting ever since for her episode to air.
"I am so excited for it but I am also so nervous at the same time," Paige said. "I mean, being vulnerable on that stage and on television in front of eight million people is pretty nerve-wracking."
While she is nervous, Paige began her career in music more than 10 years ago and feels this could really be the big break she needs to live out her dream.
"I am just really excited to show all the work that I have put into proving myself," Paige said. “I already consider singing my job because it's really all that I do. It consumes my whole life but I did "American Idol" because I wanted to push myself and allow myself the chance to make a difference with what I find passion in."
Paige said that "American Idol" was a big goal of hers because of the level of reach the program has, appearing on the television screens of millions of people across the world.
"You can't talk to a single person and mention that you're on "American Idol" and them not know what it is,” Paige said. “Their reach is unreal.”
The community is continuing to support Paige and her journey by throwing a watch party at The Zone Sports Grill at 1505 W. Broadway St., where Paige will be performing throughout the night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
"All that a musician could ever really ask for is the opportunity to share their music with the world and I have been given a chance to do that," Paige said.
