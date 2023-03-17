Locals can tune-in to "American Idol" at 7 p.m. Sunday to cheer on Paige Anne, a local musician and sophomore at Idaho Falls High School who is following a dream she’s had for nearly a decade and appearing on the small screen for the 21st season of the hit TV show.

"Idaho Falls has always been my biggest supporters," Paige said. "They've always backed me up through every single thing I have ever endured through, that's what your hometown does. I am really excited to hopefully have their support through this journey as well. I feel so lucky to be able to represent Idaho Falls in such a cool environment like ‘American Idol.’"


