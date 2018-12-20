Some Idaho Falls nonprofits, such as the ARTitorium on Broadway, the Idaho Falls Public Library and the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, are offering special deals and programs to keep kids busy during Christmas break.
ARTitorium on Broadway
From Saturday to Jan. 6, the ARTitorium on Broadway is reducing it’s entry fee from $5 to $3 for everyone ages 3 and older (under 3 is always free).
From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, there will be free face painting. And on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, ARTitorium visitors who pay an extra $1 at the door can decorate holiday cookies.
The building will be decorated in a “merry and bright” theme, with lights and other holiday decorations donated by Idaho Falls Power, according to ARTitorium education specialist Julie Hill.
“We’ll have all of our regular fun stuff,” Hill said. “We have lots of things going on.”
Idaho Falls Public Library
On Dec. 27, the Idaho Falls Public Library will host a Harry Potter-themed “Yule Ball,” with dancing and other activities.
“All activities are designed for ages 11-plus but since it will be during our open hours we don’t plan on turning anyone away so all are welcome,” said library spokesman Ryan Congdon in an email.
On Jan. 2, the library is hosting a kickoff party for its Extreme Book Nerd competition, a yearlong reading challenge. The event is meant for anyone interested in participating in the 2019 competition.
“There will be swag and treats and patrons can sign up and get everything they need to hit the ground reading in the New Year,” Congdon said.
The library will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Art Museum of Eastern Idaho
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is offering free general admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Wednesday and Dec. 29.
The museum hosts five galleries, a children’s interactive art learning area and an art classroom/workshop area.