The 2018 Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge raised $875,493 for 51 nonprofits statewide, including $34,220 from Community Resource Centers for Teton Valley, according to a Thursday news release.
Community Resource Centers for Teton Valley, based in Driggs, raised the most out of all eastern Idaho nonprofits, according to the Avenues for Hope website. It raised its respective amounts through 45 donors.
The fundraiser, which accumulated donations across the state, went from Dec. 12 to Dec. 31.
Other local nonprofits that raised money during the 19-day span included the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission ($11,109.50) and CLUB Inc., which raised $3,938 on 23 donations.
Nonprofits from Idaho Falls, Pocatello and the Magic Valley saw 574 donations.
“We would like to thank all of our 2,653 generous donors and 40 sponsors for their help in making this year’s Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge a great success,” Gerald M. Hunter, president of Idaho Housing and Finance Association, said in the release. “The donations to this homeless prevention effort supports the programs and services offered to more than 4,000 Idahoans affected by homelessness."
The release said the campaign has raised more than $3 million since 2011.
A list of donations can be viewed at bit.ly/AvenuesForHope.