Margaret Plastino has seen a lot of changes in health care over her lifetime.
“Her career really parallels the history of health care in Idaho,” said her daughter, Diane Plastino Graves.
Now Plastino, who at almost 102 years old appears to be the oldest living registered nurse in Idaho, will be recognized for her decades of work by her fellow nurses at the Idaho Nurses Recognition Dinner in Boise on Monday, which is being co-sponsored by the Idaho Center for Nursing, Nurse Leaders of Idaho and the American Nurses Association of Idaho.
Randy Hudspeth, who helped to organize this year’s dinner, said Graves Plastino is friends with his wife and told them about her mother. He said they want to recognize Plastino's many years of contributions to the field.
“We had really no idea about Margaret until her daughter came forward,” he said. “And she had a fascinating story.”
Plastino was born in Tooele City, Utah, in 1917. Her father, Edwin St. Clair, was the son of Scottish immigrants, and her mother Evelyn Borrow was from northwestern England, near Windermere Lake. Her family moved to Shelley when she was a young girl, and her father worked summers as a sheepherder in the hills above the Snake River Plain.
Plastino knew when she was a little girl that she wanted to be a nurse.
“Ever since I was a child, I thought that was a good idea,” she said. “I remember bandaging my dolls. I talked to my family physician at the time. He said it was a noble profession.”
After high school, Plastino studied nursing for three years at the old Idaho Falls LDS Hospital, which was located along what is now Riverside Drive on the section of the Greenbelt not far from the present-day Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. She graduated in 1939, and worked for the hospital for three years before, in 1942, being hired as a county nurse for Bonneville County.
In those days before programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, the county hired a few doctors and nurses to tend to the poorest members of the community who couldn’t afford health care.
“The county nurse was the public health system in Bonneville County and in most counties in Idaho,” Plastino Graves said.
They ran a clinic in Idaho Falls three days a week where a nurse and a part-time doctor would see patients. The other two days, Plastino would travel for home visits and go to local schools to run programs such as immunization clinics, as well as helping out the police and sheriff’s department. Prostitution was legal at the time, and part of her job, with the help of the police who would escort her, was providing medical care to the prostitutes who worked out of downtown hotels.
The job sometimes entailed more than just providing medical care. Many of her patients were going through hard times and needed someone to comfort them.
“Sometimes it was almost social work,” Plastino said.
She recounted a story of a time when one of Bonneville County’s rural schools called her to let her know some children hadn’t been in school for several days. She went to the house and found the five kids there, with severe colds, and no food in the cupboards.
“I drove back to town and got a grocery order from the county commissioners,” Plastino said. Then, she and a sheriff’s deputy bought some food to bring to the family.
Plastino married Ben Plastino in 1948, a Ucon native who was a reporter at the Post Register at the time and would end up becoming its executive editor. She stepped down from her job in 1952 to raise their family.
“They were extremely involved the Idaho Falls community,” Plastino Graves said.
Plastino still kept a hand in her health care work, giving hearing tests to schoolchildren and helping to distribute the Salk polio vaccine when it became available in the 1950s. She returned to work full-time in 1966, after the newly created Medicare program came into existence, becoming the first home health care nurse in Bonneville County and spending 16 years tending to her elderly patients. When the Teton Dam broke in 1976, her husband went to cover it for the paper and Margaret Plastino went to help, giving tetanus shots to people who had been injured and working at the rescue area that had been set up at then-Ricks College.
After retiring from home health nursing, Plastino worked for the Eastern Idaho Public Health District for a few years. She also volunteered at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for 25 years, greeting people at the front desk and escorting them around the hospital. She finally stopped when she was in her 90s.
Next week’s dinner, Plastino Graves said, is the first time her mother is being recognized for her long career and accomplishments.
“These nurses are pretty much unsung servants, so this is a really big deal for her,” she said.