Idaho Falls residents may have noticed the photography of Bruce Miller around town, adorning the walls of doctors’ offices or hanging in BlackRock Fine Wine and Craft Beer. Miller is an Idaho Falls-based professional photographer and the owner of Naturally Wild Photography. His photographs are recognizable for the foreign cultures and wildlife they depict. He has been to all seven continents, documenting everything he sees with his camera. The Idaho Falls photographer owns a small studio above the Willard Art Center where he displays his photos and works on editing.
Miller’s art isn’t just for show though. He has become passionate about international causes and often donates his photos to nonprofit organizations. He has donated images to the African Wildlife Federation, as well as Elephants Without Borders in Botswana, the Borneo Orangutan conservation, and Gorongosa Restoration Project for the Greg Carr Foundation.
His photos have been published by organizations such as the Economic Institute for the Empowerment of Women in Rwanda.
Miller also donates to auctions or sales throughout the western United States. In Idaho Falls, both Holy Rosary Wine Auction and Snake River Animal Shelter have sold his photos to raise money.
Bruce has traveled on assignment for Photographers Without Borders, and his work is featured on the Sri Lanka Wildlife Conservation Society website.
One of the things Miller is most passionate about capturing is disappearing indigenous cultures, such as when he camped with the tribes of the Omo valley in Ethiopia.
“A lot of them still live a very traditional lifestyle, but that’s changing so quickly. It was interesting to spend time in these villages where, maybe in ten years, everybody will be wearing T-shirts,” Miller said.
Of all the remote places he has been, Miller said Papua New Guinea was the wildest.
“It’s very remote, no roads, people often only have met their neighboring tribes,” Miller said.
While Miller has captured many beautiful moments, there have been frightening times as well. Miller recalled times in India when festival crowds became so large, coupled with elephants and fireworks, that he was nervous of being crushed.
“You just have no control over where you’re going to go, other than trying to stay on your feet,” Miller said.
Miller hopes his work inspires others to travel the world and see the things he has seen.
“I do the best to represent what I saw, what I did, the people, the places, the moments. Hopefully they will spur someone else to travel,” Miller said.
Miller's work can be seen at naturallywild.com.