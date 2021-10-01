Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
The two local school districts are reporting overall growth in this year’s enrollment compared to last year.
According to both districts’ most recent enrollment figures, Bonneville Joint School District 93 has added 380 students, growing from 13,152 to 13,532. Idaho Falls School District 91’s enrollment grew by 227 from 10,038 to 10,265.
The 2020 total enrollment figures were collected from the Idaho Department of Education.
The districts saw the greatest number of students at the elementary level. Idaho Falls has 4,477 elementary students and Bonneville has 6,985 elementary students. There are 1,685 middle school students and 3,339 high school students at Idaho Falls. Bonneville has 1,971 middle school students and 4,566 high school students.
Of the elementary schools, District 91’s Sunnyside Elementary and District 93’s Iona Elementary have the most students enrolled with 665 and 673 respectively.
Bonneville’s newest middle school, Black Canyon Middle School, has the most middle school students with 891 enrolled. The most students enrolled at a middle school in Idaho Falls is Eagle Rock at 839 students.
The two high schools with the most students for each district are Skyline High School with 1,359 students and Thunder Ridge High School with 1,595 students.
Idaho Falls reported having 55 students in its Online Academy and Bonneville has 481 students enrolled at Bonneville Online High School. Bonneville Online Elementary School has 328 students enrolled.