One of the biggest food drives of the year in Idaho Falls will be this Saturday.
As part of “Scouting for Food,” which is entering its 34th year, more than 1,000 children from the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be in Idaho Falls, going door to door and collecting food and then organizing and packaging it at the Community Food Basket’s warehouse.
“Not only does the program go a long way toward feeding the hungry in our area, but the Scouts learn valuable lessons in performing a needed service for their communities,” said Elias Lopez, Grand Teton Council district director. “They definitely achieve a sense of pride in helping others.”
The food will be divided among the Community Food Basket, the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, and the St. Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army and Cornerstone Pentecostal Church food pantries, said Dave Manson, executive director of the Community Food Basket.
The food drive is one of the two biggest of the year, Manson said, rivaled only by the “Souper Bowl,” a yearly food drive run by Idaho Falls School District 91 high school students.
“Between the two of those, it gets us a significant amount of food, especially as we head into the holiday season and the weather turns colder,” Manson said. “It’s very, very critical. The food drive is huge for us.”
Manson said they are looking for items such as canned meats and fish, dry or canned beans, cereal, oatmeal, rice, peanut butter, and canned fruits, soups and vegetables.
“Those are all really important,” he said. “Those are basically shelf staple items.”
Manson said in a news release announcing the event that about 37,000 families in the area, including 20,000 children, deal with hunger.
“A small, 5 percent increase in participation during ‘Scouting for Food’ would equate to thousands of pounds of additional food donated,” he said. “Each day, Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls distributes, on average, 4,000 pounds of food, so food drives like ‘Scouting for Food’ are critical to our mission. More so than ever when we have so many families that are asset limited, income constrained. We have families with both parents working full time and only making minimum wage who have to decide every month whether to buy food or pay their electric bill.”
Scouts have already put up door hangers in many areas announcing the event and asking for contributions. People making donations should put their filled bags outside their doors by 9 a.m. Saturday. People who live out of town but want to take part can come directly to the warehouse, 1895 N. Boulevard, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. People who have bags of food that no one picks up can also drop them off at the warehouse.
Last year about 1,300 scouts took part, collecting 72,267 pounds of food. This year the Scouts hope to collect at least 800,000 cans of food, or 80,000 pounds.
People can make financial contributions at feedidahofalls.org.