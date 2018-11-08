The Idaho Falls Robotics team will be at the Barnes & Noble at the Grand Teton Mall on Nov. 19 to raise money to go to the FIRST Robotics competition in Nampa in March.
The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Team 1566 Ammoknights, which are headquartered at Bonneville Joint School District 93's Technical Careers High School, will be at the bookstore from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They plan to demonstrate last year's competition robot, along with other robots. Children who visit will be able to work with robot kits, drive smaller robots and see a robot designed by a Barnes & Noble employee.
“I hope that the community coming out to Barnes & Noble will see that our area has a great robotics team, and that there are ... (Science Technology Engineering and Math) activities for kids to be involved in, outside of school” said Curtis Thomas, the team's lead mentor.
The team needs to raise $10,000 for the competition, half to cover the entry fee and the other half for robot parts, tools, computers and travel.