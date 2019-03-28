The credit card machines may not have been connected and the checks might not have been real. But the students visiting each table still took the financial questions seriously.
Could they really afford their monthly car payments? Can they make it to every station without being hit by some unexpected cost? If they needed more money, was a second job or the National Guard a better source of help?
These questions were being raised by Reality Town, an annual financial simulation event put on by the youth development group Idaho Falls Community Transition Team. Around 70 of eastern Idaho high school students were sent around the 24 tables in the College of Eastern Idaho classroom, trying to make their budget last as they planned for transportation, groceries and everything else that would come up after they graduated.
"You could use this as a teaching plan for a full semester. This is only a two-hour class but even within that you get kids changing their approach and having to make tough decisions," organizer Beth Eloe-Reep said.
The event was split between two locations at CEI. Students from Idaho Falls, Rigby and Ririe school districts visited the tables in the bookstore while students from Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Shelley were in a large classroom across campus.
Shelley High School teacher Cindy Staley had brought a class to the event last year and had another 12 students attending Thursday.
"It's such a good life opportunity to see what the real world is like and how quickly their money can run out," Staley said.
At the beginning of the event, the students were randomly given a booklet with details about who they would be playing in the Reality Town. They were all 30-year-old new arrivals but each student had a different family size, number of responsibilities and total income to start with.
Shelley senior Ashley Johnson ended up playing a woman with one child and a husband working his way through college. She said she was able to plan for everything, with money left over, after she decided to work a second job.
"There was a lot coming in during that month. Real life is expensive," Johnson said.
The students then traveled the room visiting the different stations, all manned by local volunteers, to see how every element would fit into their budget. Everyone who got through all the tables during the class and was able to balance their budget was entered into a drawing to win a $20 prize.
Some of the tables around the room added another degree of randomness and surprise to the proceedings. At the dental care station, students drew a card to see whether their monthly cost would be a routine $20 visit or a surprise $280 root canal. Arleigh Smith was volunteering at that table and saw some of the students immediately start looking for other sources of income after being hit with a surprise dental bill.
Reality Town is based out of Lehi, Utah, and has been used by hundreds of schools in the Mountain West region to teach students about finances and education over the past 20 years. Thursday's program was the sixth that had been planned by the Idaho Falls Community Transition Team.