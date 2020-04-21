An after-school teen center in Idaho Falls was among the groups across the state that received a grant through the State Department of Education.
Eight school districts and five nonprofit groups will split the $1.5 million in annual funding provided through the the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which supports education programs for students after school and during the summer. Community Youth in Action has been awarded $95,000 a year for the next five years through the grant.
The local nonprofit group manages the LIV Teen Center and works primarily with students from Eagle Rock Middle School, Skyline and Emerson high schools. Program director Marco Erickson said one of the biggest uses of the grant will be to hire two new staff members, an after-school project coordinator and a volunteer coordinator.
"Right now we have two paid staff trying to run an organization with more than 100 kids participating. We have volunteers, but they can't be there every single day," Erickson said.
Some of the grant money will go into expanding the number of after-school classes, from drug and alcohol prevention to STEM classes that could bring in mentorships for students. Erickson said the money could also create dedicated funds for the group's recently-purchased van and an expansion of its tutoring program.
"The tutors will hold the kids accountable to their grades and when they come to the teen center, they will have the opportunity to enhance their personal lives as well," Erickson said.
CYA has had to stop using the Teen Center during the coronavirus pandemic because it was located inside the Idaho Falls Senior Community Center. The program has continued to provide online video classes for interested students and has taken over many of the volunteer efforts at the Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls.
Elsewhere in eastern Idaho, the Salmon School District received $100,000 a year from the grant, and the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 received $157,000.
Pocatello's Director of Elementary Education Lori Craney said the district applied for the grant to continue running its after-school elementary programs at multiple locations. It will also help the district launch a new free preschool option targeted at one of the neighborhoods in town.
"In this particular area, a higher percentage of our students were coming not prepared for kindergarten and were not able to reach those early benchmarks. We thought that we needed to help in some way there," Craney said.
The new funding for summer and after-school programs can officially be used beginning July 1, at which point Erickson hopes the nonprofit will have a good lead on who the new staff members will be.