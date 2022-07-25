The moviegoing experience seems to be back in full swing in East Idahoas people return to pre-pandemic routines.
During times of social distancing, people traded their movie tickets for TV remotes. Big name movies, such as Academy Award winner for Best Picture "CODA", were exclusively released on streaming platforms. Others, such as Marvel's "Black Widow," opted for a mixed theatrical-streaming release. But with recent blockbuster releases, movie attendance numbers are rising in the region.
"Our numbers are a little better. They are a lot closer to how it used to be (before COVID)," said Jaden Shultz, assistant manager at Regal Edwards Grand Teton Theater.
Shultz believes that the return to theaters began with "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Domestically, the Tom Holland hit brought in $260.1 million in its opening weekend. Big hit movies were still few and far between at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. In March, hope for the return of the theater experience rose with "The Batman", which earned $134 million its opening weekend.
"Our numbers had been touch and go for a while," Shultz said. "It really depended on what was out. But Marvel always brings the most people."
Edwards Theater closed for more than a year earlier in the pandemic. Employees were put on furlough during that time, according to Shultz. Since Shultz and his fellow coworkers have returned to the theater, all types of people have been showingup for in-person movie viewing. Shultz said he sees everyone from families to Marvel super fans consistently attending recent releases.
"We expected 'Top Gun: Maverick' to do well, but it was bigger and better than we expected. Unlike 'Morbius,' which we thought would do well, and it flopped hard," Shultz said.
Consistent, successful releases followed "Top Gun: Maverick", which pushed back its release date for almost three years because of the pandemic. Hits such as "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Elvis" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" ended the sporadic box office success streak.
Other local theaters, such as the Paramount Triplex Theater, saw the same outcome as Edwards Theater.
"'Top Gun' was really the film of the summer. We only have four screens, so it is not common for a movie to still be shown in its sixth, seventh or eighth week. 'Top Gun' is showing for its ninth week here," Royal Theaters owner Brandon Lott said.
Royal Theaters is comprised of Paramount Triplex Theater, Centre Twin Theater and Blackfoot Movie Mill Theater. These locations closed during 2020 for two months. After state restrictions on indoor crowd size were lifted, Lott said opening was a priority.
"We are committed to the moviegoing experience. We love theaters, and this business is what puts food on my table," Lott said. "Once we were given the greenlight (to open), we did. We are locally owned and operated so we have less corporate hoops to jump through."
The Lotts took advantage of the two-month closure and completed a full remodel on the Paramount.
"I think our remodel has helped our attendance. We are able to show movies as they open and offer them at a discounted rate," Lott said.
The Paramount offers matinee tickets for $5 and later movie times for $7, compared to Edward's $11.20 ticket price.
Lott said there weren't a lot of quality movies in 2021, but recent releases have helped increase their numbers close to pre-pandemic levels.
"Going to the movies has definitely changed. But I don't think it's going to go away," Lott said. "There's nothing like going to see a movie on opening weekend with everyone. We as a culture and as a people enjoy going to the movies."
"Around here, as long as there's good product, people are going to come to the movies. People use it as a sort of staycation. It's a way to get out of the house," Lott said.
Idaho Falls moviegoer, Angie Gomez, had similar reasons to Lott for returning to the theaters. Gomez mentioned that the last few years there hadn't been many releases drawing her to the theater. However, Gomez was on her way to watch "Where the Crawdads Sing" at Edwards Theater on Friday night. Gomez said she hasn't been to the theaters this much in years, but is happy to return to the in-person movie experience.
"The movies are a place where you can escape society and just sit in tune with the action," Gomez said. “When you watch a movie in the theater, it makes you feel like you are actually a part of the movie."
When asked what the difference was between seeing a movie in the theater versus a home TV screen, Gomez said, "It's just more of an experience. You're going out, buying a ticket, buying popcorn and a drink. You're going with friends.