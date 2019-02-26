Longtime KIDK Eyewitness News 3 weatherman Steve Cannon will retire Friday after 42 years in local television.
Cannon, who began his on-air career in March 1977 with now defunct KID TV 3, said this was the right time to retire as his wife recently retired from teaching.
KIDK, a CBS affiliate that covers the Idaho Falls and Pocatello markets, will hold a reception for Cannon on Friday at the Rose Shop on 615 First Street. The event will take place 5 to 7 p.m.
“Idaho Falls has been good to me,” Cannon, 67, said Tuesday. “Weather has always fascinated me. I used to watch storms as a kid and, when I was going to school, I would take meteorological courses.”
Humorous and relatable on-air, Cannon has deep roots to the area: his great-grandfather settled in Moody Hollow, northeast of Rexburg, in 1878, he said. His grandchildren are the sixth-generation of his family to live in eastern Idaho.
Cannon graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1970 before studying journalism at Brigham Young University. After a two-year mission in Great Britain, his first job was for a radio station in Rexburg before finishing his degree at Idaho State University in Pocatello and joining KID TV 3 in 1977.
Cannon covered multiple breaking news weather events during his four decades on-air.
He said the fires in Yellowstone National Park in 1988 were among the most difficult and significant journalistic stories he covered.
Others that stand out in his memory were the Challis earthquake of 1983 and the Snake River flooding of 1997. He said he’s seen snow in Idaho during every part of the year, noting the last local snowfall on July Fourth happened in the 1980s.
“He’s a great guy, a great storyteller and just loves weather and letting people know what’s going on,” KIDK/Channel 8 news director Curtis Jackson said. “The things we’re going to miss about Steve is the commitment to the station and that his work ethic was tremendous.”
Outside of work, he enjoyed fly fishing, cross-country skiing and riding his motorcycle. He also helped create the Idaho Falls Citizen’s Watch Patrol for the Idaho Falls Police Department in 2000.
Cannon said he will spend time with his five children and nine grandchildren during retirement.
“It was never the same,” said Cannon, reflecting on his career. “One day you could count on the fact that the day ahead would never be like the day you just finished.
“Every day is a new adventure,” he added. “There’s nothing quite the same.”