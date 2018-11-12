Christmas romance. Historical fantasy. Star-crossed criminals. On Saturday, six writers gathered in the back room of an Ammon coffee shop to get their ideas down on paper, or at least into Word documents.
The aspiring authors are part of the 20th annual National Novel Writing Month, an event that encourages writers to finish 50,000 words of a brand-new book during November. Over 400,000 people were expected to take part in the event, also known as NaNoWriMo, this year and the Idaho Falls group has 103 novelists working on their books.
Maggie Decker is taking part in her fourth National Novel Writing Month, and her first as a municipal liaison for the Idaho Falls group. Many of the women in her family had filled notebooks with unpublished poems and story ideas and Decker never expected to have a finished novel of her own.
“I always enjoyed writing but it seemed like a lofty dream. It seemed like something that people better than me would achieve, not something I could do. I was very intimidated by it all,” Decker said.
Decker heard about the novel writing month and the Idaho Falls group through a Facebook page for writers living in the area. She said that her first year was disappointing because she had written by herself. After attending the NaNoWriMo kickoff event two years ago and being immediately welcomed into the group, she recognized the importance of having the group’s encouragement.
Many others writers also appreciated having the group to help them stay on pace to write nearly 1,700 words a day. Jasmine Case is working on her second novel in a series this year. While she didn’t meet the word count goal last year, which less than 15 percent of writers nationwide actually achieved, she said that having the other writers around still made things easier than the two years by herself had been.
“I realized that I could really use this support system. It’s like how people go the gym with partners to keep each other motivated,” Case said.
National Novel Writing Month is also the nonprofit group that manages the annual event and holds writing workshops and camps for adults and children looking to improve their writing. There are 646 regional branches around the world, and the Idaho Falls writers have talked to other authors from Iceland and Australia through the national website or over Twitter.
Six other regions in Idaho have active NaNoWriMo groups taking part in the event this year: Boise, Couer d’Alene, Moscow, Pocatello, Rexburg, and a general Idaho group that used to be based in Lewiston.
As one of the three municipal liaisons, Decker manages the meetups and logistics for the group. The writers have weekly meetings at Denny’s and have “writing sprints” at the Villa Coffeehouse in Ammon to quickly add to their word count and talk about their lives or the writing process. She also works to award prizes to the writers who make the 50,000 word goal at the end of the month, though they’ve struggled to get donations this year.
“I think writing is a worthy cause to encourage other people to do. It’s a great hobby, it’s healthy and I think everyone should have the opportunity to experience this,” she said.
Decker and the other liaisons can be reached through the page for the Idaho Falls regional group on the National Novel Writing Month website, nanowrimo.org.