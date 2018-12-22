Six people from the Idaho Falls area and one area nonprofit are among this year's nominees for the Idaho's Brightest Stars awards.
The awards, which honor Idahoans who volunteered in 2018, are administered by Serve Idaho, a state agency that is part of the governor's office and encourages volunteerism and community service. The awards will be given out at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Simplot Ballroom at Boise State University's Student Union Building in Boise.
Nominees are submitted by people throughout the state and a panel of community reviewers makes the final selection, according to a news release. The categories are individual, business, student, senior citizen, teacher/professor, nonprofit/civic organization, and veteran.
Three area residents have been nominated in the senior category — Jeanie Brady and Peggy Sharp of Idaho Falls, and Sheila Murdock of Shelley. Brady has been volunteering for the past 35 years, especially helping disabled and elderly people, according to a write-up from Serve Idaho. She volunteers with the Idaho Falls Senior Center, Shop with a Cop, the Homeless Stand Down, and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, among other organizations.
Murdock has been volunteering with the Suicide Prevention Action Network for the past 15 years and spends much of her free time presenting on suicide prevention. And Sharp has been volunteering for more than 30 years, serving on the boards of the CHC Foundation and St. Vincent DePaul. Most recently, Sharp helped open Promise Ridge, a family homeless shelter in Idaho Falls.
St. Vincent DePaul, which runs a food pantry and helped more than 3,750 families in the Idaho Falls area last year and helped 300 uninsured people get medicine through its Pharmaceutical Assistance Program, is one of the nominees in the nonprofit category.
John Jones, who Serve Idaho describes as "the go-to handyman forklift driver, heavy box hauler, and pantry escort for the Community Food Basket and the Salvation Army in Idaho Falls," has been nominated in the individual category.
Brynley Jackson, who has volunteered with the Community Food Basket and the Salvation Army of Idaho Falls for the past six years, has been nominated in the student category. And Bob Jones, of Rexburg, who has been volunteering in his community for more than 22 years and who now leads the VFW Democracy Patriotic Speech Program, has been nominated in the veteran category.