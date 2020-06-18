Immigration advocates in eastern Idaho are calling the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the Dreamers program a "tremendous relief."
The Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling on Thursday morning prevents the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that was started by the Obama administration. The program allows those who were brought to the U.S. as children to remain in the country.
The majority ruling, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, said the court's decision was based on how the administration had gone about ending the program when it made the decision in 2017. It does not prevent the program from being ended in the future.
The American Immigration Council said that Idaho had 3,383 DACA applicants as of 2016. Another 3,000 could become eligible for the program as they got older and met the requirements for education.
Hugo Arias has worked on Idaho immigration cases for more than 20 years as the founder of Hola International, an immigration consulting company with offices in Idaho Falls and Twin Falls. His company had seen a spike in renewal applications for the program in the months leading up to this decision, and he expected to see even more through the rest of the year because of the decision.
Arias said many of the clients he works with are in the service industry and banks, some in high-profile positions, and many of the employers were supportive of the Dreamer employees they had. Shortly after the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday, he was working on the case of a fast-food franchise manager who was being asked by the corporate leaders to move to Boise and take over a larger location.
"I have seen a very humble disposition in many of them because they have grown up in this country and know that respecting the laws is a must for them to continue with the program," Arias said.
DACA allows people who had illegally come into the country as children, often known as Dreamers, to work and study without risk of being deported. Idaho was one of the 10 states that has originally asked the Trump administration to end the program in 2017 and then-Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter was the only governor to co-sign a letter from multiple state attorneys general opposing DACA.
The policy group Center for American Progress estimated in 2017 that Idaho would lose nearly $160 million from its economy by getting rid of its DACA-enrolled workers.
Tim Jones, an immigration attorney who's worked in Idaho Falls since 2011 and is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, also was excited about the ruling. Many of the clients Jones has worked with came to Idaho when they were in elementary school and have been studying and working in the area for years.
"A lot of people enrolled in the program here have married US citizens and have children who are US citizens, so this allows them to stay together with their families," Jones said.
Thursday's court ruling will likely not be the end of uncertainty about the program. The Supreme Court ruling was about the way the administration had attempted to end the program and not whether it was exempt from being shuttered.
"Apparently this is kicking the can forward. This is not settled yet," Arias said.