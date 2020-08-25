A lightning-caused wildfire south of Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful area has more than doubled in size in the past few days and smoke has temporarily closed a park road and several backcountry campsites and trails.
The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. because of smoke from the now 763-acre Lone Star wildfire. Visitors will only be able to access Old Faithful from the north during the continued closure.
The wildfire was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles south of Old Faithful. The latest report said the fire was not burning in the direction of Old Faithful.
“Because of its remote location, rather than sending our crews in to aggressively start cutting fire line and doing a direct attack on the fire, instead we are building fire protection plans for any of the developed areas,” said Lori Iverson, information officer for the park. “The fire right now is not moving in the direction of Old Faithful, it is southeast and it is moving to the northeast. But we’re going to say, 'What if we get thunderstorm activity that creates some erratic wind and there’s a change in the fire’s movement?'”
Fire danger is rated very high throughout the park.
The park has also closed backcountry campsites and trails around the Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser because of the fire. The park has closed 13 backcountry campsites and the Lone Star, Howard Eaton and DeLacy Creek trailheads. Closed trails include the popular Lone Star trail, Bechler River Trail north of campsite 9D4 and trails around Shoshone Lake. For specific information on which trails and campsites are affected, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/situationreport.htm#southwestern.
“(The Lone Star fire) grew about 100 acres (Monday),” Iverson said Tuesday. “It wasn’t a real active fire behavior day. We’re expecting to see the same today. The weather is working in our favor.”
With fire danger rated at very high in the park, Yellowstone has banned all fires in the backcountry and is allowing only pack stoves. Campfires are allowed only in designated fire rings in frontcountry campgrounds and day-use picnic areas. Smoking is also restricted to specific areas.
“All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat,” the park said.