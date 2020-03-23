After years of delays and concerns from neighbors in the county, a major new development is moving forward in Ammon.
The Ammon City Council voted to approve the plat and development agreement for the Hidden Valley subdivision during its March 19 meeting. The Rockwell Homes development is slated to contain 58 stand-alone homes over 29 acres and will be the city’s largest new development that will be ready to join the city’s fiber network once completed.
The land south of the city was annexed into Ammon in 2003 as part of a previous development and was initially proposed to be an addition to the Woodland Hills neighborhood beginning in 2006. Rockwell Homes has been pushing the City Council to approve the development for years but had been delayed as the city made additional requests for road access and irrigation.
Hidden Valley was nearly delayed again by the Bonneville County residents that will live next to the new neighborhood and had organized to oppose the project over the fact that Rockwell would not pay for fences between the development and their yards.
Esther and Jared Allen have had an electric fence around their land for more than a decade, but that has not stopped kids from trespassing to cut over to Woodland Hills Park or throwing things at their horses. They spoke repeatedly to city officials and Rockwell to convince them the new fence was needed to prevent people from crossing their yard and the nearby city canal, which could be a liability for the city if someone got injured.
“The problem is the developers have a lot deeper pockets than the homeowners do. We are on the downside of this development,” Esther Allen said.
Allen said she and the other nearby residents had been rebuffed by Rockwell before when they asked for fencing, which was why they’d hoped the city council would force the issue.
On March 5, the city council voted to table its approval of the final plat until Rockwell and the homeowners had come to a better understanding. While some council members felt it was unfair to continue delaying the development over the issue, others wanted to be more sure that an agreement could be reached that would avoid future issues.
“In our experience and opinion, fencing should be something discussed between landowners and neighbors,” Rockwell owner Paul Johnson said in an email statement to Ammon ahead of that meeting. “We would be happy to discuss fencing our homes with any of our adjacent neighbors.”
Johnson later sent the council a second email, saying he’d reached out to the county residents with an offer to pay for half the cost of the fencing along their property. The offer reassured the city council enough that they approved the development without making the borders an official requirement.
Allen and other county residents say the Rockwell offer was contingent on the homeowners agreeing to use their regular contractor. She also said that not making the fences required could make it tough to enforce any agreement that ends up being made.
Rockwell Homes could not be reached for comment on the alleged offer.