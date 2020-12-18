TREASURE VALLEY — A new nationwide survey found that officials with two-thirds of the long-term care facilities surveyed say they won’t make it another year because of the increased costs due to COVID-19; local officials say Idaho is seeing the same rise in expenses.
Robert Vande Merwe, executive director of the Idaho Health Care Association, said several Idaho assisted living facilities have closed; others have consolidated into one building.
The national survey, released this week after being conducted by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, found the added costs from the pandemic come from staffing challenges.
Nine out of 10 nursing home officials who responded to the survey said they had to hire additional staff and/or pay staff overtime since the pandemic hit. Fifty-eight percent of the survey's respondents said additional staff pay and hiring new staff were their top cost incurred due to COVID-19.
On Dec. 4, a group of Idaho health care associations, councils and stakeholders sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little asking for the state to mobilize funding to support the workforce needs of direct care services and facilities.
Direct care services are Medicaid funded services that provide assistance to approximately 20,000 Idahoans with disabilities through home- and community-based services and long-term care facilities.
In the letter, the health care leaders explained, "the recent COVID-19 surge has drastically reduced the direct care workforce due to exposure to the virus through the provision of personal care and community spread. As a result, increased overtime costs for coverage when direct care workers are in quarantine, combined with the consequences of the illness itself, place further pressure on an ever-shrinking workforce."
Vande Merwe said Medicaid reimbursements to these facilities have not caught up with expenses this year, due to the added expenses from the pandemic.
In their letter to Little, the group of health care agencies asked that the state work dedicate funding to address the need for a strong workforce and to retain the existing workforce through the pandemic.
To support long-term care facilities with COVID-19 expenses, Idaho is relying on CARES act funding, but long-term care facility leaders say the funding is not enough.