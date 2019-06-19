What once was a 15-minute traffic delay has been moved to a 30-minute delay because of construction work on U.S. 89 in Grand Teton National Park.
The highway through the park is undergoing chip seal work between the park’s southern boundary and the Jackson Hole Airport and will continue north to the South Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
Delays have been increased “for work and traffic efficiencies,” according to a park news release.
"We recognize the impact that road work has on the community and park visitors, and appreciate the continued support,” Grand Teton Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail said. “These improvements to park infrastructure will address a $6.8 million maintenance backlog that includes 67 miles of park road and three major parking areas."
Road work will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The park estimates that more than 14,200 vehicles use that section of highway during the summer season, “more than some locations on the four-lane Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming.”
Motorists have been cautioned to plan for delays and to slow down on recently chip sealed roads to reduce the risk of loose gravel damaging cars or windshields.
No road work will take place over the Independence Day holiday, July 3-7.
Repaving work on the parking lots at the Craig Thomas Discovery Visitor Center and Jenny Lake Visitor Center are expected to be completed this week. Work continues on the Colter Bay access road and will soon begin in the parking area.
Construction work is also taking place on the Gros Ventre Road and north of Moran Junction. Delays of 15 to 30 minutes are also expected there.