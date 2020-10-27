LongHorn Steakhouse officially opened its doors at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 245 Houston Circle. Prior to its opening, people sat in the parking lot that afternoon eagerly waiting to get in.
The restaurant held a soft opening last week that was open by invitation only. Those invited included family members of employees and police officers. Managing partner Tracy Ovitt will be managing.
The building formerly housed Famous Dave’s, which was open for nearly 10 years before closing in September 2019. LongHorn Steakhouse executives bought the location in January with plans to open by spring. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic halted construction and delayed opening.
LongHorn Steakhouse is a casual Western-themed chain restaurant with 515 locations across the country. Its best-known products are its 14 different kinds of steak, which include the New York strip, the fire-grilled sirloin, filet mignon, and its signature Outlaw Ribeye. In addition to its steak, the restaurant offers ribs, chicken, salmon, lobster, shrimp, and salads menu items.
The chain is owned by Jim Powell Darden Restaurants, whose other chains include Olive Garden and Red Lobster.
This will be Idaho’s second LongHorn Steakhouse. The first location opened in Boise in 2018.