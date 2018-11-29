SALMON — It is a testament to the dedication of 92-year-old Beatrice Bielby that she reported for work on time and in good spirits on the same day and in the same place that she later fell into a state of unconsciousness that led to her death Nov. 21.
Bielby — mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother — had labored for more than three decades as a tireless volunteer at Rags and Wags, the Salmon thrift shop that benefits the Lemhi County Humane Society.
Bielby, universally known as “Bea,” was a small-framed woman whose presence, work ethic and kindliness made her a towering figure in the city she had called her home in the decades since she and her husband, Grover, married in Detroit at the close of World War II.
Known for her sartorial elegance and for a commitment to helping animals in need of homes that was matched only by her devotion to her family, friends and coworkers, Bea came to embody the spirit of community that pervades Rags and Wags in the historic building it occupies on Main Street. There, Bea coordinated volunteers and manned the cash register.
“She believed in providing personal service and would suit the prices to the customer. She had a real sense of professionalism about her job and she was wonderful with people,” said Louise Wagenknecht, Humane Society board member and organizer of the book section at Rags and Wags.
Wagenknecht said Bea’s flair for fashion led to an occasional change in hair color, with one of her recent makeovers leading to lavender locks.
“There are not too many 92-year-old ladies who show that kind of adventurousness and individuality,” Wagenknecht said.
Bea, a woman who evoked a bygone era of industriousness paired with public service, made an indelible mark at Rags and Wags. That was the latest of her careers in a working life that began at age 15 when Bea, a child of the Great Depression, was hired as a roller skater delivering telegrams for Western Union.
And her legacy will live on, with an annual Christmas bazaar at Rags and Wags named in Bea’s honor.
Writing of Bea, Cindy Phelps, head of the local Humane Society, said, “(She) always seemed to be looking forward, never back . . . . Even though Bea is no longer of this earth, she will be forever a part of the lives of those who knew her.”