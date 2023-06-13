In 1948, four Idaho Falls artists founded the Idaho Falls Art Guild, later to be renamed the Eagle Rock Art Guild.
One was a high school art teacher. One was a sign shop owner. One taught junior high art. And another was a commercial artist.
Helen Aupperle, Fred Ochi, Susanne Fonnesbeck and Ina Schwartz Oyler gathered together in the name of art. They only wanted to bring their love for the medium to a community that didn't know they needed it.
The four had no plan, no agenda and no home. They only had their passion for art. They began to meet every Thursday at the A.B.C. Gift Shop on Park Avenue.
Slowly more and more artists wanted to join the guild. The meeting place moved to O.E. Bell Junior High School and then eventually to the Idaho Falls High School when it was built in 1954.
In 1963, the guild found a permanent home to create, teach and inspire the Idaho Falls art community. The city let the guild meet in what was known as the "Log Hut." The hut was built with bare logs and only had oil heaters to provide warmth. But the meeting place wasn't what mattered then, it was the work that came out of it. However, the guild was forced to leave the hut after 19 years.
It then started a journey to bring an art museum to Idaho Falls. More than $500,000 was raised to build the museum. But after its completion, the guild parted ways with the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. Its soon-to-be home was left for someone else to occupy.
"Somehow the museum building became the city's property, and it left the guild homeless," guild President Dawn Langston said.
For the last 75 years, the Eagle Rock Art Guild has worked to make art more accessible to the Idaho Falls community. It has promoted local artists, brought in artists from out of town and held classes to teach different art mediums.
For the last 20 years, the guild has continued that work without a permanent location, without a home.
It has been in what Langston calls "a low activity mode." Meetings have been held in different board members' homes, but there is no location to hold classes like in previous years.
"The guild and the museum had different visions, so they decided to part ways," TAM executive director Miyai Abe Griggs said of the split 20 years ago. "It's unfortunate, but it happens."
However, for the guild's 75th anniversary celebration, the two entities decided to collaborate. The TAM is displaying the guild's permanent collection until Aug. 12. The collection contains more than 90 pieces, all wall hangings. Some of the pieces are work from the guild's four founders. Other pieces are from artists the founders brought to town to teach classes.
The exhibit pays homage to the legacy of the guild in Idaho Falls, said Abe Griggs.
Abe Griggs has been the executive director of TAM for nearly 13 years. She began as a volunteer, hoping to find an artistic outlet. Instead, Abe Griggs said she found a home. After volunteering, she was hired to take over TAM's public relations and soon became the assistant director and then executive director.
Abe Griggs plans to retire this year. The guild's permanent collection will be her last exhibit.
"I wasn't a part of the beginnings, but I do know that ideally the museum and guild would have stayed together," Abe Griggs said. "On my way out, leaving on this exhibit makes me really happy."
Abe Griggs hopes that TAM and the guild continue to collaborate in the future.
"The art museum is dedicated to helping the guild in any way we can," Abe Griggs said. "We are cognizant of the legacy the guild established for all of us so that we can enjoy the vibrant art seen we have now."
The guild will hold the 68th annual Sidewalk Art Festival on July 22-23 at the River Walk. This event is a staple in the guild's history.
The founders would bring out personal art and artists from around the country to showcase pieces and create on-the-spot work. The tradition has continued for decades, but Langston hopes this year's festival will be one that stands out.
Because it is the guild's 75th anniversary, the festival will have more artists, more vendors and more food trucks. The guild is providing a booth for artists at local high schools to showcase work for free. TAM will also have a booth at the festival.
"I remember as a young girl going to the festival. It's amazing to see other people's talents," Langston said. "It is an introduction to art most people don't get."
Artist applications for the festival are being accepted through June 30 at eaglerockartguild.com/sidewalk-art-festival-1#Booth-Application.
As Idaho's oldest art guild, Langston hoped that it can continue to grow. The guild is still looking for a permanent location. Supporting the Sidewalk Art Festival is a great way to help the guild find a home, Langston said.
"We can do a lot of good once we get that foundation," Langston said. "Any support is welcome, whether it is financial or volunteer."
The guild is still looking for volunteers for set up and tear down for the festival. Applications for that can be found at eaglerockartguild.com.
"We are looking to open up doors that have been closed in the past," Langston said.
