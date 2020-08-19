A slew of new court documents filed Wednesday hinted at the future direction of Lori Vallow's and Chad Daybell's cases.
Vallow’s arraignment has been rescheduled to Sept. 10. It was previously set for Aug. 27.
Vallow's attorney Means has requested an extension that would grant him more time to file a motion requesting a change of venue for the trial. This is not the first time Means has indicated he wants to move Vallow’s trial to a new district. Last week, Means suggested that a letter sent out by the leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had “tainted” potential jury members who were part of the LDS Church.
“By way of this correspondence, and (undoubtedly) being read from the LDS pulpit, the LDS church has tainted the Court’s ability for full disclosure by LDS witnesses, evidence procurement, jury pool, and the like. That in turn affects our guaranteed basic fundamental right of right to an impartial jury and the lawful and controlling presumption of innocence until proven guilty," Means wrote in his response.
The case’s current location, Fremont County, has a large LDS population.
Rob Wood, who will be the prosecuting attorney in both the Vallow and Daybell cases, filed his own requests this week. Wood has asked that the defense in both cases to notify him within 14 days if either defendant “intends to raise any issue of mental condition.”
The document was filed Monday, meaning defense attorneys have until August 31 to notify Wood if their client plans to use their mental condition as a defense.
The request was part of a larger request for discovery. Wood filed two identical requests for discovery in both cases. He is asking the attorneys of Vallow and Daybell provide him with any of the following pieces of evidence that they intend to use at trial: books, papers, documents, photographs, tangible objects, copies of any results, examinations and scientific tests, names and contact information of witnesses and experts and potential alibis.
Means filed a request for discovery of his own asking to see evidence Wood plans to use at the trial. In addition to asking for similar items requested by Wood, Means also wants to see any police reports, state witness names and digital media recordings.
Vallow and Daybell are facing felony charges involving the cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow.
The couple is also under investigation for the October 2019 death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow and Daybell married 17 days after his wife of 29 years died in her sleep under what police have called suspicious circumstances.
The next step in the case will be arraignment hearings for both Vallow and Daybell. At their arraignments, the defendants will enter a plea. If a defendant pleads not guilty, the judge will then set a trial date.
Vallow’s arraignment will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Fremont County courthouse. Daybell’s arraignment has been set for 9 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Fremont County Courthouse.