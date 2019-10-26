Lost Rivers Medical Center will cut the ribbon on a new surgery center that has been in the works for several years.
The $3.7 million surgery center in Arco adds four beds to the center and will provide gastroenterology, orthopedic and podiatry procedures as well as some outpatient surgeries. Many of the surgeons and medical experts who will be using the hospital are being provided through a staffing contract with Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Chief Executive Officer Brad Huerta said the demand for a local surgery option was known in the region for a long time. The Lost Rivers Medical Center Foundation, which helps to raise funds for equipment and updates to the hospital, has been working to bring in a surgery center since its inception in 2004.
“This is an area that hasn’t had medical services since Idaho has become a state. For forever and a day we’ve been trying to bring that unmet critical medical service into the valley,” Huerta said.
Lost Rivers is a critical access hospital, a designation given by Medicaid for 24-hour facilities that serve rural areas and offer short average length-of-stay for its patients. The center is the primary access to medicine for residents of Butte County and southern Custer County, a section of central Idaho approximately the size of Puerto Rico.
A dispute about whether the area was rural enough delayed the opening of the center. The center had originally been a joint venture with Bingham Memorial but the U.S. Census Bureau classifies Arco, which has fewer than 1,000 residents, as a metropolitan area. Butte County is classified as a metropolitan area by the Office of Management and Budget as part of the Idaho Falls region, along with Bonneville and Jefferson counties.
Because collaborations on projects such as the surgery center can only be done by two rural facilities, Lost River paused the project for months while it looked for other options. In the end, Lost Rivers elected to end the joint venture and fund the hospital itself, applying for grants and taking out loans to cover the cost, while Bingham Memorial Hospital eventually signed on to provide management and staffing after the hospital opens.
Bryan Knox, director of surgery for Lost Rivers, said the clinic will be implementing a slow rollout of the procedures it offers. A list of podiatry patients has already been created and those procedures will begin as soon as the facility is approved by the state regulators. Weekly clinics and specialized operations will begin in early 2020 and hospital officials plan to operate the facility at full capacity within a year.
“Keeping our healthcare in our hometown is a great advantage for anyone looking to relocate or a reason to stay in the area,” clinic manager Rose Bernal said.
The ribbon-cutting and open house tour of the surgery center will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at 551 Highland Drive in Arco.