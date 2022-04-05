A community health center in Idaho Falls that helps low-income patients find affordable health care is expanding its services with a recently opened pharmacy.
Community Family Clinic opened its pharmacy in March to expand the clinic's in-house services. The clinic is a nonprofit health care organization that helps more patients with low incomes through flexible fees for services in both Spanish and English. It is located at 2100 Alan St.
“There’s a term called ‘medical home,’” said Community Family Clinic Pharmacy Director Tony Coulson. “That’s the vision of a community health center which is to provide all in-house services to their patients so their needs can be better met by the organization’s medical team.”
The pharmacy is open for everyone and low-income individuals may apply for discounted medications, which vary based off the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program. The program requires drug manufacturers to provide outpatient drugs to eligible health care organizations and covered entities at significantly reduced prices.
Community Family Clinic qualifies as an eligible health care organization for the drug pricing program and also offers medical services to uninsured individuals, who pay based on a federal sliding scale fee model.
Coulson said the clinic operated as a contract pharmacy, which are entities that work with pharmacies to provide discounted products, for several years before opening its own pharmacy. He said in addition to the discounted prices for low-income individuals, the advantage of having a pharmacy at the building is that patient needs are better met since there are fewer communication barriers between the patient, the pharmacy and the prescription manufacturers.
“I don’t like people paying a bunch of money for their medications either,” Coulson said. “I know how much they cost because I have to buy them from the pharmacy budget and I’m on (budget) constraints as well.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, nearly 11% of Idahoans were not covered by private or public health insurance in 2019, slightly higher than 9% of the total U.S. population that year.
A 2019 Eastern Idaho Public Health report found about 10% of adults under the age of 65 living in Bonneville County did hot have health insurance in 2019, the Post Register reported in 2021. Rural areas generally had higher proportions of uninsured residents including Clark County, which found more than a quarter of non-senior residents were uninsured, according to the report.
The report also found that among Hispanics interviewed, challenges to health care resources and information were compounded. About 22% of Hispanic individuals under 65 years of age did not have health insurance in the U.S. in 2019, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
Voter-approved Medicaid expansion in Idaho didn't take effect until January 2020. Up-to-date percentages for the number of uninsured Idahoans post expansion are not yet available.
Mariana Pablo, Community Family Clinic’s Outreach and Enrollment coordinator, said the clinic is addressing Bonneville County’s Hispanic population as most of the staff are bilingual and the clinic offers immigration services with its connection to the Community Council of Idaho, the largest nonprofit in Idaho that serves the Hispanic population.
The clinic’s services encompass many different medical areas and has two other locations in Blackfoot and Roberts. Many patients will see doctors from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center through a partnership that rotates the hospital’s doctors to the clinic weekly.
The clinic's services include annual exams, behavioral health, telehealth, women’s health care, pregnancy and prenatal services, STD testing, and elderly care, among others. A disposal bin for expired prescriptions is also available at the clinic’s pharmacy.
The pharmacy is still new and Coulson is working to finalize insurance contracts, he said. A grand opening for the pharmacy is scheduled for April 22 and Coulson said he hopes to have more contracts finalized by then. Until then, only Medicaid patients and patients who qualify for low-income discounts can buy prescriptions at the clinic's pharmacy.
“This is a big accomplishment for the clinic,” Pablo said.